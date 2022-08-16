She-Hulk writer explains how the show allowed for Abomination cameo in Shang-Chi

She-Hulk’s head writer has shed light on how Abomination managed to appear in Shang-Chi.

Hulk and She-Hulk fans were shocked when nemesis Emil Blonsky, aka the Abomination, appeared in Shang-Chi last year.

Along with Wong, Abomination showed up at the Golden Daggers club to participate in a fight before disappearing through a portal to some unknown facility.

Fans have speculated for a while where the pair disappeared to, but teasers for She-Hulk seems to indicate that it is some form of government facility (potentially the DODC) that Jennifer Walters will visit while representing Blonsky.

In an interview with Phase Zero, She-Hulk head writer Jessica Gao was asked whether the cameo inspired them to include Abomination in She-Hulk, or whether the She-Hulk team coordinated with Shang-Chi to get the cameo included.

Gao revealed that Blonsky was in her original pitch for a She-Hulk project, even though she wasn’t sure whether Marvel wanted to do anything with the character.

“Because he was built in to be such a big part of the show…everything in Marvel is connected that was actually why he was put in Shang-Chi.”

The writer also pointed out that since it has been a long time since Abomination appeared in a Marvel project (he was last seen in 2008’s Incredible Hulk), the cameo in Shang-Chi was a good opportunity to remind audiences that this character was still out there.

Though Abomination is one of the Hulk’s most iconic foes in the comics, he hasn’t even been mentioned since Incredible Hulk before cameoing in Shang-Chi.

Audiences will certainly interested to see what Emil Blonsky has been up to in the years since he was terrorizing Harlem.