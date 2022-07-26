Marvel announces Shang-Chi director will helm next Avengers movie

Josh Tyler . Last updated: Jul 26, 2022

Destin Daniel Cretton has been confirmed as the director of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Among all the excitement at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios made perhaps the biggest announcement by revealing two upcoming Avengers movies.

Both will take place during the MCU’s Phase Six, which will conclude the Multiverse Saga.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will release first on May 2, 2025, with Avengers: Secret Wars following later that year on November 7, 2025.

But one big question that was left unanswered is who will be the director of these two upcoming Avengers films.

The Russo brothers, who famously directed the last two Avengers movies – Infinity War and Endgame – were believed to be connected to a Secret Wars adaptation. However those rumors were put into question recently, raising questions as to who would direct.

Now, one of those questions has been answered.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton has been tapped as the director of the fifth Avengers film.

Although Phase Four has been less-critically favored than past phases, Shang-Chi has stood out as one of the finest entries of the post-Endgame era.

MCU newcomer Simu Liu was praised for his performance as the titular character and the action was hailed as some of the best in the franchise.

Cretton had already been set to return in a sequel to Shang-Chi, which has still not yet been announced. However, his involvement in The Kang Empire makes it likely that the Ten Rings and Shang-Chi will appear again before the next Avengers movie.

At the very least, Marvel fans should be hopeful that more of the incredible action that Cretton directed will be found in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.