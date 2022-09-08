She-Hulk Episode 4 review: She-Hulk goes to Hell, in a good way

She-Hulk Episode 4 continues to introduce new characters to the MCU is hilarious ways, while also having something to say about the current state of dating.

The fourth episode of Marvel‘s newest series, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, has now premiered on Disney+. The show follows Jenn Walters (Tatiana Maslany), a lawyer who also happens to be a Hulk, as she attempts to survive the courtroom, her dating life, and those who keep trying to attack her.

Episode 4 continues to treat the show like a superhero sitcom – though without the literalism of WandaVision – and this continues to be a strength for the show, even when MCU elements try to meddle in.

So without further ado, let’s get into the review, but be warned: She-Hulk spoilers ahead…

She-Hulk Episode 4 continues to show She-Problems

Like a sitcom, She-Hulk continues to show the mundane issues that being a giant green Hulk may have on a woman, with some actual issues that the patriarchy may bring mentioned in passing. After being attacked by the Wrecking Crew last episode, Jenn feels like going to the police about it is useless, which is a dilemma that many women who have been attacked have faced.

But for this episode, the topic at hand primarily involves dating, as Jenn attempts to make a dating profile, and finds it much easier to match with people when she posts photos of herself as the Hulk. This situation, if you disregard the Hulk part, feels like something you would see in a modern-day sitcom, and it’s very enjoyable to watch.

The montage of poor dates she goes on, while cliché, are funny, as is the idea of the man she ends up taking a fancy to. This is a man who has adopted feminist terminology, but fails to actually treat Jenn like a person in the end, which is something that a lot of women can relate to in the world of dating. We even see the guy reading a Roxanne Gay book, which only cements this identity – and can also count as an MCU Easter egg, since Gay has written a Black Panther comic series before.

She-Hulk Episode 4 introduces a new superhero… maybe?

This episode follows a magicican – who used to work with Wong – named Johnny Blaze, as his magic acts have been increasingly causing havoc, which She-Hulk’s courtroom must now deal with. This involves the use of demons, portals to hell, and a very funny rendition of a drunk valley girl – which leads to an equally as funny end credits scene that we won’t spoil in this review, but feel free to check out our She-Hulk post-credit stint guide here.

Johnny Blaze himself is very funny, especially in his interactions with Wong. But if you’re a Marvel fan, the name Johnny Blaze may appear familiar to you, and the man’s appearance in the show has led many fans to believe that we may be seeing Ghost Rider on the horizon. We have been told in an interview with the writer of She-Hulk, Jessica Gao, that this name is just a coincidence, so we may not be getting Ghost Rider anytime soon. Or will we?

The CGI is still worse than the Abomination

Last week we wrote a story about how She-Hulk Episode 3 looks like a GTA cutscene. Well, things really aren’t much better in this episode. It almost feels redundant discussing it at this point, as the CGI is seemingly going to be an issue every single week.

Tatiana Maslany is still great in the starring role, and she is clearly having fun, despite being covered in still very bad CGI.

She’s still full of meta jokes which are definitely hit and miss. Her comment at the end of the episode, about it being a bummer ending which will make a good twitter hashtag, feels rather cringy, like the show is attempting to give itself Twitter armor for the week.

She-Hulk once again leaves you wanting more

But speaking of the end of the episode, She-Hulk once again leaves on a successful cliff-hanger. Titania, the villain that attacked at the end of Episode 1, is back, and planning revenge on She-Hulk.

By doing what, you ask? Well, by inciting a copyright battle, of course.

Once again, She-Hulk finds its strengths by leaning into the more light-hearted, and we can only hope that it continues this pattern from here.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 5 will premiere on Disney+ on September 15.