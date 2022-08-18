Every She-Hulk post-credit scene so far, explained

As per usual for the MCU, She-Hulk has plenty of post-credit scenes. But how many are there, and what are they about? SPOILERS FOR SHE-HULK AHEAD…

The MCU is filled with post-credit stints, and their newest Disney+ show, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is no different.

She-Hulk follows Jenn Walters (Tatiana Maslany), a lawyer who also happens to be a hulk, as she attempts to survive the courtroom, her dating life, and those who keep trying to attack her.

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are always excited to watch and discuss the post-credits, since they often hint at the future of the franchise. And be they cameo or Easter Egg infused, or simply a funny scene to close off the episode, She-Hulk has plenty of post-credit scenes to enjoy.

How many post-credit scene does She-Hulk have?

As of Episode 5, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has one post-credit scene per episode, and they all happen midway through the credits. Specifically, they happen after the illustrated parts of the credits, which are all drawn in classic courtroom art style to fit the show’s setting.

The number of post-credit scenes may change in the series’ future, but until then, let’s move on to discuss what happens in each scene.

Episode 1: Captain America’s virginity

She-Hulk’s first post-credit scene is certainly memorable. The scene involves Jenn and Bruce – AKA Smart Hulk – at a bar that Bruce and Tony built, discussing theories about the late Avenger, Captain America. Specifically, about his sex life. This is actually a carry on scene from one of the opening moments in the episode, which shows the pair going back and forth about it.

Jenn is adamant that between fighting in the war, being frozen for years, and then being an Avenger, Steve Rogers never had time to lose his virginity. She’s actually sad about it, saying, “Did you see that ass? That ass did not deserve to die a virgin.”

Unable to put up with her drunken rambling, Bruce eventually reveals that Steve actually lost his v-card to a girl in 1943 on the USO tour.

But turns out that acting drunk and sad was a ploy by Jenn to get this information from Bruce, and as soon as the truth comes out, she gleefully states that she “knew it.” Overjoyed, she yells out, “Captain America FU-” and the credits continue.

Marvel Studios She-Hulk asks: Captain America, Chad or virgin?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 2 will premiere on Disney+ on August 25.

This article will be updated as She-Hulk continues.