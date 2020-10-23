 Shazam 2 rumored cast listing teases three unexpected villains - Dexerto
Shazam 2 rumored cast listing teases three unexpected villains

Published: 23/Oct/2020 11:20

by Daniel Megarry
A new casting rumor for Shazam! Fury of the Gods suggests that the upcoming DCEU movie will feature a trio of evil sisters as villains.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is a direct sequel to 2019’s superhero blockbuster Shazam!, which followed teenager Billy Batson as he was chosen to be the wizard’s champion, allowing him to transform into the titular adult superhero.

The first movie saw our hero battle to stop the evil Dr. Thaddeus Sivana and the Seven Deadly Sins, who made for riotous viewing, and fans have since then been left to speculate which villainous characters will cause havoc for Shazam in the sequel.

Mark Strong and Zachary Levi in Shazam
Warner Bros.
Mark Strong and Zachary Levi in Shazam.

But a new rumored cast listing may have given us an early preview of the sequel’s antagonists, as The Illuminerdi reports that Warner Bros. are looking for actors to play “three mysterious sisters” who will all differ in age.

Who could the three sisters be?

The alleged cast listing doesn’t provide much information about the identities of the sisters, but it does offer templates for the characters, suggesting actresses similar to Zendaya for the younger sister, Halle Berry or Eva Green for the middle sister, and Helen Mirren for the older sister.

If true, the casting matches up with a teaser dropped by director David F. Sandberg during an appearance at DC FanDome earlier this year. “I can’t really talk about villains,” he said at the time, “but a lot of people will be surprised. It’s gonna be a little unexpected.”

Shazam and three faces of evil
DC Comics
Shazam fought the Three Faces of Evil in the DC Comics

It’s thought that the three sisters could be a reimagining of the Three Faces of Evil, a three-headed dragon from the Shazam! comics.

They were known as Terror, Sin and Wickedness, representing evil in its three different forms. But of course, this is all just speculation for now.

When is Shazam 2 coming out?

Like many other blockbuster movies, production on Shazam! Fury of the Gods has been delayed due to the ongoing global health crisis, meaning its original release date of April 1, 2022, has been scrapped.

It’s now expected to hit cinemas until June 2, 2023, with filming starting next year, so fans have a while to wait to see how these rumors eventually play out on the big screen.

Spider-Man 3 stunt double shares behind the scenes web-swinging footage

Published: 23/Oct/2020 12:49

by Daniel Megarry
Spider-Man

Tom Holland’s stunt double has shared some impressive web-swinging footage from his training for the upcoming Marvel sequel Spider-Man 3.

Fans have been eager for updates on Spider-Man 3 for a while now, but after star Tom Holland appeared to confirm that filming will resume as soon as he wraps up on the set of Uncharted, it seems things are back on track for that December 17, 2021 release.

And Tom isn’t the only one who’s teased at filming for the new movie; his stunt double, Greg Townley, recently took to Instagram to share behind the scenes footage of an impressive training routine alongside the caption, “It’s time to dust off the cobwebs.”

It’s time to dust off the cobwebs 🕸

The video sees Greg swing into view before rolling multiple times across a platform and nailing his landing in a classic Spidey pose. Whether this is just practice or a taster of an actual action sequence that will appear in the movie, we can all agree it’s pretty spectacular.

Are the rumours of a multi-verse in Spider-Man 3 true?

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that Jamie Foxx will return to portray Electro – a role he originally played in the Andrew Garfield-led Amazing Spider-Man series – while Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange will also make an appearance.

Both of these announcements fuelled rumors of a multi-verse storyline that could bring back both the Tobey Maguire (2002) and Andrew Garfield (2012) versions of Spider-Man for a massive, fan-pleasing crossover on the big screen.

Tobey Maguire Andrew Garfield Tom Holland
Sony / Marvel
Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland have all played Spider-Man on the big screen

When asked whether Andrew and Tobey would be returning in Spider-Man 3, Sony simply replied, “those rumored castings are not confirmed”. It’s not a confirmation, but it’s also not outright denial, so there may still be hope…

For more on Tom Holland’s return as the famous web-swinger in Spider-Man 3, check out our guide to everything we know so far including release date, casting, and plot details.