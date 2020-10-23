Shazam 2 rumored cast listing teases three unexpected villains - Dexerto

A new casting rumor for Shazam! Fury of the Gods suggests that the upcoming DCEU movie will feature a trio of evil sisters as villains.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is a direct sequel to 2019’s superhero blockbuster Shazam!, which followed teenager Billy Batson as he was chosen to be the wizard’s champion, allowing him to transform into the titular adult superhero.

The first movie saw our hero battle to stop the evil Dr. Thaddeus Sivana and the Seven Deadly Sins, who made for riotous viewing, and fans have since then been left to speculate which villainous characters will cause havoc for Shazam in the sequel.

But a new rumored cast listing may have given us an early preview of the sequel’s antagonists, as The Illuminerdi reports that Warner Bros. are looking for actors to play “three mysterious sisters” who will all differ in age.

Who could the three sisters be?

The alleged cast listing doesn’t provide much information about the identities of the sisters, but it does offer templates for the characters, suggesting actresses similar to Zendaya for the younger sister, Halle Berry or Eva Green for the middle sister, and Helen Mirren for the older sister.

If true, the casting matches up with a teaser dropped by director David F. Sandberg during an appearance at DC FanDome earlier this year. “I can’t really talk about villains,” he said at the time, “but a lot of people will be surprised. It’s gonna be a little unexpected.”

It’s thought that the three sisters could be a reimagining of the Three Faces of Evil, a three-headed dragon from the Shazam! comics.

They were known as Terror, Sin and Wickedness, representing evil in its three different forms. But of course, this is all just speculation for now.

When is Shazam 2 coming out?

Like many other blockbuster movies, production on Shazam! Fury of the Gods has been delayed due to the ongoing global health crisis, meaning its original release date of April 1, 2022, has been scrapped.

It’s now expected to hit cinemas until June 2, 2023, with filming starting next year, so fans have a while to wait to see how these rumors eventually play out on the big screen.