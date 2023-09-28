The Sex Education house is up for sale now

Season 4 of Sex Education might be over, but now the magic of the series can continue into real life.

Location has played a huge role in the creation of Sex Education, with the series set across a vast area of countryside known as Moordale.

In reality, the show has largely been filmed in Wales, though the architecture featured throughout the episodes often has a mid-Atlantic feel.

Alongside Moordale High, one of the most eye-catching buildings is the house belonging to Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Jean (Gillian Anderson) – and now it’s set to be up for grabs in real life.

You can buy the Sex Education house

Hardcore fans of the show will be delighted that Jean and Otis’ house is now up for sale.

Located in Symonds Yat East, Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire, the breathtaking featured house in the show is on the market for a cool £1.5 million ($1.8 million)

With five bedrooms, three bathrooms, and three living areas, the house has no shortage of views – and that’s before the jaw-dropping balcony looking out onto the forest.

The home’s official listing reads: “A most impressive Norwegian former fishing lodge, beautifully presented, situated in a spectacular wooded and hidden setting, with stunning views overlooking the Wye Gorge to the south and north.

“The Chalet was built in 1912 for use as a salmon fishing lodge and is of Norwegian design. The setting is quite exceptional with stunning views of the Wye Gorge from its completely hidden and wooded position. There is also pedestrian access from its grounds down to the River Wye. The property is approached over a very long in-and-out drive, through woodland. There are breathtaking views over the Wye River to the south and north from the interior and from the strategically built decked external balcony terraces.”

Even if fans of the series can’t afford the price tag, the house is currently open to viewings around its 4.52 acres.

