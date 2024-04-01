One of the most iconic TV shows of all time is on Netflix now

Netflix has added yet another iconic television series to its catalogue, as one of HBO’s hit series can currently be streamed.

Instead of discovering new shows through DVD collections like people did in the past, modern audiences are now turning to streaming services like Netflix to binge a show for the first time.

And now Netflix users can add one of HBO’s most iconic shows to their watch list, as all six seasons of Sex and the City are now streaming.

Running from 1998 to 2004, the show chronicled the lives of four best friends, Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall), Miranda Hobbs (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte York (Kristen Davis), as they loved, lived, and laughed their way through New York City.

Article continues after ad

The series was a critical and audience success as it was nominated for over 50 Emmy Awards and 24 Golden Globes. Sex and the City has found itself on various “best of TV” lists since it first premiered and spawned two movies that premiered in 2008 and 2010.

Article continues after ad

Sex and the City is and continues to be a cultural touchstone, to the point that a sequel series, …And Just Like That, premiered in 2021.

Despite getting a bit of criticism since it premiered, …And Just Like That has continued its predecessor’s successful track record as its currently in production for its third season.

You can also find out what other new TV shows you should be watching in April 2024.