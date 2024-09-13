Everything we know about Emily in Paris Season 5 on Netflix

Fans of the hit Netflix show will be shocked by Emily’s U-turn on her Parisian lifestyle in Season 4. But is Emily in Paris Season 5 even on the cards?

You look away for five seconds and suddenly everything has changed – and that’s exactly the case with Emily in Paris. Season 4 Part 2 delivered the game-changer of a lifetime: a new job and a new guy in a new country.

It’s a lot to take on board, but our leading lady is rolling with the punches in new episodes of the binge-worthy TV show. Marcello is her main focus, with Gabriel and his Michelin star taking a more platonic role.

However, this is a Netflix rom-com, meaning nothing stays the same for long. As Emily settles into her brand-new life, will fans be treated to Emily in Paris Season 5?

Will there be an Emily in Paris Season 5?

As of writing, Emily in Paris Season 5 hasn’t been officially announced. However, that doesn’t mean plans aren’t already in the works.

Netflix

Speaking to Dexerto, creator Darren Star hinted that “surprise storylines” could re-emerge if the series is greenlit.

“There’s a couple of potential storylines that have been set up in previous seasons that might make an appearance again in the future… in Season 5,” he explained. “That will be a surprise for new episodes.”

For now, Star and his cast can only keep their fingers crossed that the streaming service wants to see more of Emily’s journey in Italy. Even Lily Collins is being kept in the dark.

Speaking to ExtraTV, she explained “We have to go down to Season 5 to find that out, so I’m praying we finally get a greenlight and explore more of Italy. That would be so fun, to see more of the city and country, and to see what Marcello might bring to Emily.

“It’s a very different vibe and energy, so I’m excited for Emily to find a different version of herself.”

We’ll update this page as soon as Netflix makes an official announcement.

We don’t know if the title would change

As of Season 4 Episode 10, Emily in Paris has officially become Emily in Rome. We don’t yet know if the title of the show itself will change… but it’s possible.

Netflix

Technically speaking, new episodes could be branded as Emily in Rome Season 1. When we last see her in Season 4 Episode 10, Emily is just about to change her Instagram handle for good.

She deletes the “Paris” part of the handle and is just starting to type “Rome” when there’s a knock at the door. It’s Marcello, who has come to take her out for the evening, and she leaves her phone at home.

Emily has quite literally left her time in Paris unfinished, meaning she could just as easily head back to the French capital at any given point. She has significant ties there, so a traditional return to format can’t be completely ruled out.

The existing episode schedule could also give us a clue about whether Emily in Rome will become a permanent tagline. As a marketing gimmick, “Emily in Rome” was the name given to Season 4 Part 2, suggesting that no bigger changes to branding are on the horizon.

Potential cast

While nothing is confirmed, it makes sense for all the key cast to return for Emily in Paris Season 5, including new faces introduced in Season 4.

Netflix

For the non-initiated, this would look as follows:

Lily Collins as Emily

Ashley Park as Mindy

Lucas Bravo as Gabriel

Camille Razat as Camille

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie

Samuel Arnold as Julien

Bruno Gouery as Luc

Lucien Laviscount as Alfie

On top of this, we’ve got our Italian cohort in the new line-up:

Eugenio Franceschini as Marcello

Thalia Besson as Genevieve

Ruper Everett as Giorgio Barbieri

Anna Galiena as Antonia Muratori

Raoul Bove as Giancarlo

Of course, the fate of a few other characters that are a lot more up in the air. Season 4 saw Sofia (Melia Kreiling) return to Greece, while Sylvie’s husband Laurent (Arnaud Binard) has been spending more time on business trips abroad.

For now, Emily is staying in Rome

Emily has officially swapped Paris for Rome, with a new job and new man giving her the excuse to stay. There’s only one reason she’ll be drawn back to the French city: Gabriel.

Netflix

After Mindy comes back from her own visit to see Emily in Rome, she shares her bestie’s career news with Gabriel and Alfie. Gabriel, who has already been dodging advances from new Agence Grateau employee Genevieve, is suddenly thrown for a loop.

The couple splits up in Season 4 Episode 6 after a skiing incident sends Emily over the edge. The two argue about problems in their communication, with Gabriel staying tied to Camille and their baby – who doesn’t actually exist.

In the final moments of Episode 10, we see Gabriel turn up at the door of somewhere we think is Emily’s new Italian apartment. The truth is a little different as he’s gone to see Mindy, begging her to tell him exactly where in Italy she’s settled down.

Unbeknownst to Emily, the chase is now on to get her back to Paris. But with the new account depending on a Rome office and Marcello in the mix, will Emily actually return at all?

Could there be an Agence Grateau spinoff?

Speaking to Dexerto, actors Samuel Arnold and Bruno Gouery have said they’d be “up for” a spinoff focusing on the other Agence Grateau staff as they set up office in Rome.

Netflix

“Let’s see if we can get a Season 5 first,” Arnold explained. “But I’d love to stay in Rome. The new location changes everything… from the language to the dynamics and the way we express ourselves.

Gouery added “I can’t wait to find out what the audience thinks about us being in Rome. I wonder if they think the DNA of the show will say the same.”

“I used pitch, in my head, where Julian would go,” said Arnold. “But every time I would come back for a new season, the writers would have done something way better. So now I’ve learned my lesson, I just trust Darren and his team.

“I’m very impatient to see what they’re cooking for Season 5.”

All of Emily in Paris Season 4 is available on the streaming service now.