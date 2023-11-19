Scott Pilgrim Takes Off: The Robot, explained

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off features a robot lurking in the background. But who is this robot, and what does he have to do with the central mystery?

Scott Pilgrim is back, and he’s got a whole new world to fight against. Originally directed by Edgar Wright, and based on the graphic novels by Bryan Lee O’Malley, the 2010 movie Scott Pilgrim vs The World followed a directionless bass player as he attempted to win the heart of a new girl in town while battling her evil exes.

Article continues after ad

Now, the same cast and creative team are back for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, which has finally arrived on Netflix. But as you may know by now, things are a little different.

Article continues after ad

There’s a twist in Episode 1, a new villain, and an odd little robot running around that wasn’t in the movie. But what is it, and what does it have to do with the central mystery? Read on to find out, but spoiler warning!

Article continues after ad

Who is the Robot in Scott Pilgrim Takes Off?

If you’ve been watching the series, you’ll see that as Ramona attempts to piece together who might have kidnapped Scott, a little robot will be lurking around in the background, watching them.

This robot, named Robot-01, is actually a vegan-superpowered time-travelling recording device, belonging to the Katayanagi Twins, who are two of Ramona’s Evil Exes that she met in robotics school.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

In the original comics, Robot-01 was created by the Katayanagi Twins to fight Scott Pilgrim at Julie Power’s party in Volume 5, who Scot manages to defeat. The robot does not appear in the movie, as the Twins’ roles are pretty minimised.

Article continues after ad

But in the anime, the robot is the one responsible for grabbing Scott and sending him to the future, by opening a portal with his vegan-mind powers. Why? See, Older Scott (a future version of Scott) had Scott kidnapped in Episode 1 in order to keep him away from Ramona, as he didn’t want the two of them ending up together, due to their relationship ending badly. Older Scott was able to enlist the help of the twins and their robot after forming a band together in the future.

Article continues after ad

But Robot-01 also has other abilities, that being recording and storing the footage of everything he sees. Because of this, Younger Scott is able to see the footage of Ramona tirelessly searching for him, and this only makes his feelings towards her stronger.

Article continues after ad

Scott’s dedication leads to fallout, but this Robot, the League of Evil Exes, and Older Scott don’t actually end up being the big bad of the series. In fact, Robot-01 even fights against this ultimate antagonist alongside everyone else. To find out who this final villain is, click here.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is now available to stream on Netflix. Check out our other coverage below: