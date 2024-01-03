Saltburn fans can now smell Jacob Elordi’s bathwater

Have you dreamed of slurping Jacob Elordi’s bathwater after watching Saltburn? Well, we can’t quite give you that – but we have the next best thing.

Directed by Emerald Fennell, Saltburn follows Oliver (Barry Keoghan), an Oxford scholarship student from a broken, drug-addled home who befriends the university’s wealthiest it boy, Felix (Elordi). As the semester draws to a close, Felix invites his new pal to his enormous estate for the summer – and weird, unpleasant things start to mount up.

Article continues after ad

Since dropping on Prime Video over Christmas, the movie has attracted a fair bit of attention, particularly over one notorious scene: after Felix masturbates in the bath, Oliver sneaks in and licks up the ejaculate-polluted water from the tub’s drain. (It’s not even the most shocking moment, for what it’s worth.)

Article continues after ad

It’s enough to make some viewers retch – but if you’re in the collective of those who… enjoyed it, now’s the time to treat yourself.

Article continues after ad

Saltburn fans can buy a Jacob Elordi bathwater candle now

You can buy multiple candles inspired by the smell of Jacob Elordi’s bathwater in Saltburn on Etsy now.

One such product costs $26.40, while another will set you back $35. “Rich, soft scents of saffron and bergamot mix with a heady, full-bodied masculine musk to evoke a nighttime bath at Saltburn,” the latter product description reads. Amazon also has one for sale for $35.

Many have compared it to Gwyneth Paltrow’s “This Smells Like My Orgasm” candle. “I fear that I know someone who might buy it,” one user wrote. “Everyone acting weird out by this… I’m ordering five,” another admitted.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“I hate this so much… is this where we are as a society??? Like I’m so over these marketing gimmicks… unless it’s the actual water that runs over his hairy balls I do NOT want it,” a third posted.

To confirm, these candles have not been made with Elordi’s actual bathwater. While we’re not saying that’ll never happen (after all, Amouranth told us that a beer company wants to use her “pap smear” for a beverage), you’ll have to make do for now.

Article continues after ad

In an interview with Variety, Elordi said he was honored to see Keoghan’s character slurping his spunky bathwater. “I was like, ‘Thank God, it’s mine.’ was very proud. I was very proud to have Barry Keoghan guzzling it like that,” he said.

Article continues after ad

Saltburn is streaming on Prime Video now, which you can sign up for here. You can check out our other coverage below:

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.