Ryan Gosling open to playing Ghost Rider in the MCU

Josh Tyler . 22 minutes ago

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been able to bring in a lot of prestige actors to new roles, especially in Phase 4.

Additions like Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar Isaac, Florence Pugh, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, and Russell Crowe have bolstered the roster of heroes and villains in the MCU.

Many famous actors have come out and revealed some of the juicy comic book parts they might be interested in taking on (or returning to). The latest celebrity to throw their hat into the Marvel ring has an interesting choice for the character they want to play.

In an interview with Josh Horowitz, the star of the upcoming Barbie film was asked about rumors that he and Marvel had been in talks for him to appear as Nova in the MCU.

Although Gosling denied the claims, he did name drop that the character he would be interested in playing in the MCU is none other than Ghost Rider.

In the comics, Ghost Rider is an antihero possessed by the Spirit of Vengeance who can transform into a skeletal wraith with superhuman abilities.

The Johnny Blaze version of the character has been played by Nicolas Cage in two feature films – 2007’s Ghost Rider and the 2012 sequel.

In the television series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Blaze was portrayed by Tom McComas, while Gabriel Luna played the Robbie Reyes version of Ghost Rider. Since it is unclear as to whether Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is MCU cannon, it’s unclear whether Marvel has plans to bring back McComas or Luna for the role.