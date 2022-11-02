Russo Brothers reveal when they’ll return to the MCU

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at [email protected]

The Russo Brothers, the directors behind Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, have revealed when they’d consider returning to the MCU for another Marvel movie.

While Joe and Anthony Russo have various movies and shows under their belts, moviegoers will most likely associate them with their Marvel Cinematic Universe filmography.

They entered the MCU in 2014 with Captain America: The Winter Soldier, before directing its sequel, Captain America: Civil War. Clearly impressed by their juggling of Avengers, Kevin Feige handed them the keys to the biggest movies of the franchise: Infinity War and Endgame.

Both movies were a titanic success, with the latter blockbuster briefly becoming the highest-grossing movie of all time. With the MCU about to enter a new phase, fans have wondered if the Russos would ever come back – and now we know.

Russo Brothers open up about returning to the MCU

In a new interview with Variety, the Russo Brothers spoke about the prospect of returning to the MCU and directing another Marvel movie – but it won’t be in the near future, that’s for sure.

“We’re always talking; we’d need to see what would work,” Joe told the outlet, but despite their constant conversations, they don’t have any imminent plans.

“We won’t be ready to do anything with Marvel until the end of the decade,” he added.

This echoes their past sentiments about working with Marvel again. In July, Anthony told Insider: “We adore Marvel. Our time making those films is among the highlights of our career, for sure, and we loved collaborating with all of them there.

“We don’t currently have any plans to do anything more with Marvel, but that doesn’t mean at some point in the future – it could come up.”

They do have a dream Marvel project: Secret Wars, but Feige has already confirmed the movie won’t be directed by the Russos. “They’ve been very direct about that. We love them, they love us. We want to find something to do together, it’s not this,” he told Deadline.

You can find out more about Avengers: Secret Wars here.