How to watch Road House – is the Jake Gyllenhaal remake streaming?

Road House is a remake of the 1989 cult classic that replaces Patrick Swayze with Jake Gyllenhaal, and adds MMA fighter Conor McGregor to the mix. Here’s details of how to watch the movie, plus if it’s streaming.

The original Road House saw Patrick Swayze’s bouncer – who loves a spot of poetry and philosophy – being hired to clean up a violent Honky Tonk bar called the Double Deuce.

Sandwiched between Swayze mega-hits Dirty Dancing and Ghost, the film was a curious mix of violence and romance, though to be honest, the actor had more chemistry with oncreen mentor Sam Elliott than movie love interest Kelly Lynch.

That bizarre combination turned Road House into a modest theatrical hit, and a monster smash on VHS. And now it’s getting the remake treatment, with details of how to watch director Doug Liman’s version below.

How to watch Road House – is it streaming?

Road House is not getting a theatrical release, but will be streaming on Prime Video from Thursday, March 21, 2024.

The movie did screen in cinemas at the SXSW Film Festival in Austin last week, meaning a handful of critics and fans got to watch it on the big screen. But everyone else will be watching on their TVs, which has annoyed Doug Liman.

As part of an angry op-ed for Deadline in January, the director wrote: “When Amazon bought MGM, one of the few remaining studios making big commercial films for theatrical release (movies like Bond, Creed) they announced that they would put a billion dollars into theatrical motion pictures, releasing at least 12 a year. They touted it as ‘the largest commitment to cinemas by an internet company.’ I can tell you what they then did to me and my film Road House, which is the opposite of what they promised when they took over MGM.”

Later in the op-ed, Liman states: “Contrary to their public statements, Amazon has no interest in supporting cinemas. Amazon will exclusively stream Road House on Amazon’s Prime. Amazon asked me and the film community to trust them and their public statements about supporting cinemas, and then they turned around and are using Road House to sell plumbing fixtures.”

Road House hits Prime Video this Thursday (March 21), while for details of how to watch the 1989 original, head here.