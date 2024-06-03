Love Is Blind fan-favorite applauded for Fashion Week debut 

Reality TV star by day and superstar model by night, Jess Vestal is showing that she is much more than the LIB pods.

Since making her TV debut in the iconic Season 6 of Love Is Blind, Jess has gone on to make quite the name of herself.

Not only did she secure a major partnership with David’s Bridal just a few days after the reunion but she was the only star to receive two Netflix Reality Universe Superlative awards in the inaugural competition.

One of the superlatives she won via fan votes was for the Reality Style Icon for her Season 6 outfits, beating out multiple Selling Sunset fans.

Speaking of fashion, Jess is not stopping with the award. Apparently, she’s an aspiring model and she managed to appear in one of the biggest fashion events in the world.

On June 1, Jess made her runway model debut at none other than Miami Fashion Week. Representing the swimwear brand Luli Fama, she becomes the first-ever former LIB star to walk the fashion show.

Her makeup artist for the event captured footage of her memorable walk and shared it on social media. Not only was Jess’ fanbase thrilled about her new venture and made it known in the comments section of the video, but they couldn’t help but reference to Jess’ iconic breakup speech from Love Is Blind.

One fan wrote, “If someone hadn’t choked yet, they chocked tonight. Stunning!”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “Jimmy is CHOKING RN.”

Who knows? This may be the start of a long running fashion career for her, whether that means continuing to model or releasing her own clothing line.

For now, she is set to return to the reality TV world soon on June 7 in Perfect Match Season 2, where she met her now ex-boyfriend Harry Jowsey.