Justin Bieber shocks fans with surprise Coachella performance

Molly Byrne
Justin Bieber Coachella 2024Instagram: justinbieber

Justin Bieber surprised fans at Coachella in his second performance in years.

Sunday at Coachella got a little bit sweeter when Justin Bieber surprised fans by joining Tems on stage.

While Tems acknowledged that she had something up her sleeve, fans couldn’t have imagined it would be Beiber to take the stage with her.

“Coachella! I’m too exciteddd. I have a surprise tonight,” Tems wrote on X.

After Bieber, Tems, and Wizkid sang their 2021 hit ‘Essence’ on Sunday, April 14, fans expressed how excited they were to see him perform again.

“Just a word for you — legendary!!!” wrote one fan under Bieber’s Instagram post of his performance.

“So glad to see him back performing,” another fan added.

Bieber’s Coachella performance was the second time he took the stage in years, as he took time off after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt disorder, which left him with facial paralysis.

“I need to make my health the priority right now,” Bieber posted to his IG story after canceling his 2022 Justice World Tour.

Though Bieber took the Coachella stage this year, he’s been known to join artists in past years. In 2022, he joined Daniel Ceasar to sing their hit song ‘Peaches.’ 

And, in 2019, he graced the Coachella stage with Ariana Grande to sing ‘Sorry.’ After performing, he told the crowd he hadn’t performed for nearly two years as he thanked fans for their unconditional support.

While Bieber fans would like to see another album sooner than later, he didn’t clarify after his 2024 surprise Coachella performance when or if they should expect one.

