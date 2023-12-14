Is a live-action The Iron Giant remake happening?

The Iron Giant is one of the most iconic animated movies of all time – but there’s rumors of a live-action remake. Is it true?

The ’90s were an extraordinary time for animation. Disney arguably reached the peak of its powers with The Lion King, Robin Williams delivered one of his most definitive performances in Aladdin, Phil Collins tapped into the power of another realm with his Tarzan soundtrack, The Prince of Egypt made the world believe in miracles, and Toy Story literally changed the medium forever.

And then there’s The Iron Giant, Brad Bird’s tear-jerking tale of an enormous alien robot who befriends a young boy on Earth. With America still infected by Cold War paranoia, government agents are convinced he’s a threat. But, as he says, “I am not a gun.” (*Weeps*)

Unbelievably, it was a box office flop, thanks to the studio’s pre-dismissal and lackluster marketing efforts. But it found an adoring audience among critics and everyday moviegoers, and it’s now rightly viewed as a classic.

Is The Iron Giant live-action remake real?

No, a live-action remake of The Iron Giant isn’t happening.

While it wouldn’t be surprising, given the billion-busting success of Disney’s remakes of The Lion King, Aladdin, and Alice in Wonderland, not to mention Universal’s upcoming live-action do-over of How to Train Your Dragon, The Iron Giant is (thankfully) remaining untouched.

So, where have these rumors come from? YODA BBY ABY, a Facebook page that openly discloses its prolific sharing of fake news and other made-up movie announcements. You’ve been had.

YODA BBY ABY: Facebook

Alongside a fake poster, the caption reads: “Get ready for an epic adventure as Warner Bros brings The Iron Giant to life in a thrilling live-action remake!

“Join Vin Diesel as he once again lends his iconic voice to the metal giant, alongside the talented Iain Armitage. Mark your calendars for September 2024 and prepare for a heartwarming journey filled with friendship, courage, and the magic of this beloved classic like never before!”

Some movies should be left alone, and Bird has no plans of returning to The Iron Giant’s story. “There’s no need. The first one tells the story I set out to tell. Some stories actually end with THE END,” he earlier tweeted.

If that page sounds familiar, it’ll be because you’ve seen other fake posters it’s shared, like the Pixar remake of The Land Before Time, WALL-E 2, Serenity: Echoes of Tranquility, or Freddy’s Nightmares.

