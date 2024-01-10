Is Three Granddads and a Baby happening?

It all started with Three Men and a Baby – but more than 25 years later, the cast has supposedly reunited for Three Granddads and a Baby. Is it true?

The original 1987 comedy starred Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenberg, and Ted Danson as New York bachelors whose lives are upended by the sudden arrival of an infant on their doorstep.

It wasn’t just a hit: it was the biggest box office success of the year in the US, outgrossing the likes of Fatal Attraction and Beverly Hills Cop 2. It also spawned a sequel, Three Men and a Little Lady, which saw the return of the lead trio alongside Robin Weisman as a five-year-old Mary, who moves to the UK with her mother.

A reboot starring Zac Efron has been in development for several years, but now it appears the original stars have returned for a threequel – but is it actually happening?

Is Three Granddads and a Baby real?

No, Three Granddads and a Baby isn’t happening.

YODA BBY ABY, the same Facebook page responsible for The NeverEnding Story sequel and Police Academy reboot rumors, shared a fake poster of Selleck, Guttenberg, and Danson with a 2024 release window – and it’s completely made-up.

YODA BBY ABY: Facebook

The caption reads: “3 GRANDDADS AND A BABY!!! Get ready for a heartwarming laugh-fest in Three Granddads and a Baby starring the dynamic trio of Steve Guttenberg, Tom Selleck, and Ted Danson. When their successful daughter’s career takes off, these granddads step up to the plate, hilariously navigating diapers, bedtime stories, and unexpected chaos. Don’t miss the joyride – coming to theaters this June 2024!”

Unfortunately, it’s unclear when the actual Three Men and a Baby reboot will be released. A third entry was briefly considered in 2010, set to be titled Three Men and a Bride.

“I hope it’s a good script, and if it is a good script I hope they do it, because it would be really fun to get back with Ted and Steve. The strongest of the two movies, I think, is the first one. It had more heart, and that’s what I hope this third one would have if we do it,” Selleck told MTV (as per Digital Spy).

Efron’s movie was announced in 2020, planned to be exclusively released on Disney+ and directed by Mo Marable. In 2022, he told The Hollywood Reporter: “Well, here’s what I will say. I mean, again, I’m trying not to do anything that doesn’t speak to what’s going on in society today. When you go back and you watch the original Three Men and a Baby you go, ‘times have changed.’

“Zac Efron is still attached to play the lead. We are in the process of finishing up the script. I’m not making a Manhattan story. I making a Brooklyn story. It’s about these three guys, but guys are not as stupid as they were back in the day. The cast will be very diverse, that’s the only way I would do it, and we’ll see how Disney enjoys the script in the next six/seven weeks.”

Alas, the movie still hasn’t been made, and it’s unclear if it’ll ever come to fruition at all.

