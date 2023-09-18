A Haunting in Venice box office: How much has it made?

A Haunting in Venice dropped in cinemas last week, but how much has it made so far in its opening weekend at the box office?

A Haunting in Venice is the newest Agatha Christie-based mystery film directed by Kenneth Branagh, who will once again be starring as the world-famous detective Hercule Poirot. The movie follows this synopsis: “Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot investigates a murder while attending a Halloween séance at a haunted palazzo in Venice, Italy.”

Critics and audiences alike seem to be enjoying the movie, with many claiming it to be the best of the franchise so far. Dexerto gave the movie a three-star review, stating: “This Agatha Christie franchise is likely to keep going strong, and we’re glad for that. While far from the movie of the year, A Haunting in Venice is looking to be the movie of this year’s Halloween, which certainly isn’t a bad feat.”

But how has this critical success translated into financial success? Meaning, how much has A Haunting in Venice made at the box office so far?

A Haunting in Venice box office

As of writing, A Haunting in Venice has made over $14.5 million at the box office.

The 20th Century Studios’ horror-mystery debuted with $14.5m for its opening weekend. It is currently second at the box office, with The Nun 2 just ahead of it.

In comparison with the other Kenneth Branagh Agatha Christie jaunts, A Haunting in Venice has performed considerably worse than 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express, which debuted at $28.6M, but better than 2022’s Death on the Nile, which opened with $12.8M.

We will keep this article updated as the movie’s box office draw develops.

