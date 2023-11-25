Peter Dinklage hopes Hunger Games prequel “inspires” people to revisit original trilogy

Hunger Games star Peter Dinklage expressed his hope that the franchise’s prequel film helps generate new fans.

The 10th Annual Hunger Games has been crowed the world’s victor as The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the prequel to the original trilogy, is now the number one movie in the world.

The prequel sees the rise of Coriolanus Snow before he became the evil ruler of Panem as he mentors and falls in love with District 12 tribute Lucy Gray Baird.

Though a lot of prequel films require their audiences to know certain events to understand the store, Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes star Peter Dinklage recently revealed how he thinks the movie could actually make new Hunger Games fans.

Dinklage ayss Hunger Games prequel can be seen with no context

While appearing on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Dinklage explained that the Hunger Games prequel can be watched with having seen the entirety of the original trilogy.

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes takes place before the original films and Dinklage plays Dean Casca Highbottom, the head of the Academy in the Capitol who comes up with the idea of the Hunger Games, but comes to regret the decision.

“It’s what we call in the trades a prequel,” Dinklage explained, “So you don’t need to see the other movies — or perhaps it will inspire you to see the films already made — but he created it, and now the genie’s out of the bottle, and he realizes what he’s done is horrible. So, he likes to intoxicate himself to cover the pain up.”

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes managed to rake in over $100 million at the box office, which sets it on par with the first trilogy film.

And the movie seems to be a huge fans with all types of Hunger Games fans as the film is sitting at a 90% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, making it the highest rated movie in the franchise.

The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is in theaters worldwide.