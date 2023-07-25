Oppenheimer soundtrack & score: Vinyl release date

Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan’s new movie about the “father of the atomic bomb”, comes armed with a blood-rippling, ear-quaking score – here’s everything you need to know about streaming the soundtrack and when and how to buy it on vinyl.

Nolan’s filmography has some of the most formidable, memorable compositions in the modern era: The Dark Knight’s Joker theme, made using razor blades against piano strings; ‘Time’ from Inception, a goosebump-raising instrumental ballad; ‘No Time for Caution’ from Interstellar, a breathless track for a breathtaking set piece; and all of Tenet’s bass-filled booming.

Oppenheimer is no different. Minutes into the film, we’re swallowed whole by the director’s pulse-racing visuals and ‘Can You Hear the Music’, which debuts its signature wail of the violin in its seat-shaking glory.

If, like me, you walked out the screen feverishly queuing up the soundtrack on Spotify, here’s what you need to know about listening to the Oppenheimer score and details about the vinyl release.

Oppenheimer soundtrack: Vinyl release details

Ludwig Göransson’s Oppenheimer score is available to stream on Spotify and other platforms now. As for its vinyl release, you can pre-order it exclusively from Mondo here. It is expected to ship on August 23.

It’s a triple-LP release available in black or flaming orange. We’ll update this space with any further details about vinyl releases from other retailers.

“Driven by an unwavering desire to capture the delicate intersection between beauty and dread, Göransson’s creative endeavors manifested in an array of captivating experiments. Techniques such as the incorporation of microtonal glissandos were deftly employed to expand the sonic palette, infusing the music with an ethereal quality,” Mondo’s product page explains.

“Collaborating with esteemed musicians from the Hollywood Studio Orchestra, Göransson began shaping Oppenheimer’s musical world with an intimate solo violin performance, capturing the essence of the character. As the story evolved, the ensemble gradually expanded to include a quartet, octet and ultimately a large ensemble of strings and brass. This progressive orchestration reflected the deepening complexity of Oppenheimer’s journey, enriching the musical tapestry with each new addition.”

Oppenheimer is in cinemas now. You can check out our other coverage of the movie below:

