Oppenheimer: Albert Einstein actor is in one of Christopher Nolan’s best Batman scenes

Tom Conti plays Albert Einstein in Oppenheimer, but fans are recognising the actor from a key scene in another Christopher Nolan movie – The Dark Knight Rises.

Tom Conti is one of the UK’s most beloved character actors. Born in Scotland in 1941, he first became an acclaimed stage actor, winning awards for his work in Whose Line is it Anyway? and Jeffrey Bernard is Unwell.

But Conti is best know for his screen work in films like The Duellists, Shirley Valentine, The Quick and the Dead, and Paddington 2. While he received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor in Reuben, Reuben, in 1983.

Article continues after ad

Conti plays a small but integral role in Oppenheimer, as Albert Einstein. Which has resulted in fans making the connection to Nolan’s third Batman movie, The Dark Knight Rises.

Oppenheimer: Albert Einstein actor is in one Christopher Nolan’s best Batman scenes

Tom Conti plays a part just as small, but just as pivotal a part, in The Dark Knight Rises. Known only as ‘Prisoner’ in the credits, his character meets Bruce Wayne in the film’s darkest scenes, when Bane has broken Batman’s back, and he finds himself locked away in an underground prison.

Article continues after ad

Conti’s prisoner gives Bruce water and food. Tells him about Bane’s back-story, and ‘The Climb’ as a means of escape. Then helps to fix his vertebrae.

“Why build yourself” the prisoner asks Bruce. “I’m not going to die in here,” comes the answer. Though while the prisoner tells him that a child of privilege can’t make the climb, Bruce refuses to be deterred, so keeps attempting, and keeps failing.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Until finally, Wayne attempts the climb, without a rope. Just as the Conti’s character tells him that his fellow prisoners are chanting “Rise.” Bruce duly makes it to the top, and escapes, as the prisoner looks on, amazed.

Article continues after ad

Fans make Dark Knight Rises connection

Fans have had fun making the link between Oppenheimer and The Dark Knight Rises via Tom Conti. BLURAYANGEL asks the questions “Did you know” then makes the connection for followers.

While Biccy loves the casting decision, writing: “What blows my mind is that this is the same guy from the TDKR. Honestly Tom Conti should just change his name to Albert Einstein and continue to be him.”

While Josh Barton jokes: “Was half expecting Tom Conti to lean in here and just say Rise.”

Article continues after ad

Oppenheimer is in cinemas now, and you can read more about the movie below:

Oppenheimer review | Ending explained | Epic runtime revealed | R-rating explained | Best way to watch Oppenheimer | Christopher Nolan on sex scenes | Cast and characters | Filming locations | True story explained | Is Oppenheimer streaming? | Nolan ranked by Rotten Tomato scores | Is it based on a book? | Age-gap controversy explained | Robert Pattinson’s influence | How Oppenheimer died | Christopher Nolan explains strange script | Did Japan ban Oppenheimer? | Review roundup | Does Oppenheimer have a post-credits scene? | Box office | Was Jean Tatlock murdered? | What happened to Kitty? | Why did Lewis Strauss hate Oppenheimer? | Did Oppenheimer win a Nobel Prize?