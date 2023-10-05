One Piece Netflix Showrunner is “trying to manifest” Jamie Lee Curtis casting for Season 2

Matt Owens, the co-showrunner of the One Piece Netflix adaptation, has revealed that he and the rest of the team are hard at work trying to get acting legend Jamie Lee Curtis to join the show for Season 2, stating that he’s “ready” to meet up with Curtis and cast her as Dr. Kureha.

Netflix’s live-action One Piece adaptation has taken the world by storm, dominating the charts for the streaming platform and winning over the hearts of fans both of the anime as well as newcomers to the franchise.

In light of this, major talks about the second season of the show have already begun taking place. Casting rumors, plot details, and more all circulated around the internet following the success of the first season.

One such casting rumor that has been permeating social media is the potential of acting veteran Jamie Lee Curtis joining the show as Dr. Kureha for Season 2. These rumors gained major traction after the actor revealed she is a big fan of the anime and would like to be part of the live-action project.

Crunchyroll One Piece has been a break-out series on Netflix

Last week, Dexerto reported on the initial social media exchange between Curtis and Netflix One Piece co-showrunner Matt Owens, detailing how the actor uploaded an Instagram post including photos of herself alongside Dr. Kureha.

Owns responded to the post stating, “Mommy dearest, that’s why we sent you that figure! No need to lobby. Once we get what we deserve and get back to work, let’s talk!”

In a new interview with Deadline, Owens has followed up on the entail exchange and updated fans on whether or not they can expect to see Curtis appear in Season 2.

Owens revealed that “we tried to start manifesting this dream of ours. After she won her Oscar, the writer’s room sent her a figure of Doctor Kureha with a nice note that said, “Congratulations on your statue, here’s another one to put next to it. Hope to speak to you soon.”

The One Piece co-showrunner then added, “When she reposted that, it got a lot of fan interest, and I commented on it… as soon as there can be, I’m ready. I will take her out to dinner, we’ll talk about it. We’ll do all of it because at this point we’re writing for her — we really, really want her to come and play with us in Season 2.”

Time will tell if Curtis does appear in Season 2 of the Netflix One Piece series. However’ will be sure to keep you updated if more details are announced.