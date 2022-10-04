Next James Bond won’t be Gen Z, producer confirms

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at [email protected]

Don’t expect Tom Holland to play James Bond anytime soon – according to the franchise’s casting producer, the next 007 won’t be Gen Z.

Daniel Craig was 38 when Casino Royale was first released in 2006, and he stayed in the role until last year’s No Time To Die, marking a 15-year tenure at the age of 53.

Now more than ever, playing James Bond is a commitment. Past actors held the mantle for long stretches, but there are different expectations now; actors need to be on press tours, active in marketing, and fans have grown accustomed to a level of participation in the stunts after Craig’s efforts.

For that reason, many have expected the next actor to play Bond to be a bit younger – however, that’s not necessarily the case.

007 producer confirms next James Bond won’t be “younger”

During a recent event at London’s British Film Institute to celebrate James Bond’s 60th anniversary, Michael G. Wilson spoke about the process of casting 007 and his early thoughts on what’s to come.

Firstly, casting hasn’t begun for the new Bond, “no matter what others tell you,” Wilson stressed, as per Deadline.

Sony Pictures

In terms of demographics, don’t expect a Gen Z Bond. “We’ve tried looking at younger people in the past. But trying to visualize it doesn’t work,” he explained.

“Remember, Bond’s already a veteran. He’s had some experience. He’s a person who has been through the wars, so to speak. He’s probably been in the SAS or something. He isn’t some kid out of high school that you can bring in and start off. That’s why it works for a thirty-something.”

If the next James Bond isn’t Gen Z, who does that rule out?

Well, quite a few actors are no longer in the running. While he’s not a bookies favourite by any means, Tom Holland’s name has been in the James Bond conversation for a while, but he’s 26 years old, so it’s unlikely he’ll don the tux.

Harry Styles has 50/1 odds with Sky Bet. Alas, he’s 28 years old, and the reception to Don’t Worry Darling won’t have done him any favours if he has any Bond aspirations.

Don’t take Wilson’s comments as a hint they’ll go for an older Bond, though. Barbara Broccoli recently said the next actor will need to commit to the franchise for at least a decade, so someone in the 30-38 age range is more realistic.

Pierce Brosnan was also asked his thoughts on who the next Bond should be… but he wasn’t interested.