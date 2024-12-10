28 Years Later trailer reveals Cillian Murphy’s shocking fate

After much anticipation, the 28 Years Later trailer has finally dropped, and those with eagle eyes will have spotted what looks like a very sad version of Cillian Murphy indeed.

Set (you guessed it) 28 years after the fictional zombie outbreak that terrorized London in Danny Boyle’s 2002 horror movie, the story continues in the first of a new trilogy.

Starring Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ralph Fiennes, and Cillian Murphy, the new movie is already bringing the heat with a terrifying trailer (released on December 8) and a few cryptic Longlegs-style clues scattered into the marketing.

Article continues after ad

The trailer gives fans their first proper look at the upcoming zombie sequel, with some truly terrifying details. But the one thing everyone can’t wrap their head around is a quick sighting of what looks like an undead Cillian Murphy.

Fans spot zombie version of Cillian Murphy’s Jim

In the trailer (which you can watch below), there’s a flash of a zombie rising from the ground at the 1:48 mark. As fans have noted, this zombie bares a strong resemblance to Murphy, leading to the theory that 28 Years Later will see Jim finally succumb to the infected.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Naturally, this has fans worried. As the main character in 28 Days Later, audiences first explored this shocking and terrifying take on a zombie takeover through Jim. However, many are also suggesting this shot is a red herring, or takes place during a fantasy/dream sequences of sorts.

“I knew it looked like him. Hopefully it’s just a fake-out,” said one X user.

Another added, “If it is Cillian, they added this to trick the audience. I doubt they’d just put a big spoiler like this in the first trailer. Trying to make the audience believe something so they’re surprised in the end.”

Article continues after ad

This is a logical theory, especially since Murphy’s slated to return in the second movie of the trilogy, 28 Years Later Part II: The Bone Temple. If that’s the case, then it could be that Jim becomes a more advanced form of infected.

As one Reddit user wrote, “This is pure speculation but what if Jim is a evolved infected, leading the other infected similar to Land Of The Dead vibes. Maybe he left that graffiti. Regardless I’m excited!”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Creepier to think that he’s not infected at all,” said another. “Him being some kind of advanced zombie would almost be preferable to thinking the last 28 years warped him into what he looks like now through sheer misery and mental anguish alone.”

28 Years Later arrives in theaters on June 20, 2025.

Until then, check out our list of the best horror TV shows and best war movies. You can also take a look at all the new movies to watch on streaming this month.