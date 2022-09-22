Pierce Brosnan on who should be the next James Bond: “I don’t care”

Pierce Brosnan has recently been asked if he has any opinions on the new James Bond – it turns out, he doesn’t really.

The job of the next James Bond is currently up for grabs, and who will be playing the iconic 007 is anyone’s guess at this point.

There’s been some Hollywood members coming forward about who they think it should be, such as the Russo Brothers wanting Regé-Jean Page to star, but there’s still no official word on who will be replacing the exiting Daniel Craig.

However, another ex-Bond, Pierce Brosnan, has been asked his opinion on who should lead the franchise next. Though he may not have given the answer you were looking for.

Pierce Brosnan “doesn’t care” about who will play the next James Bond

In an interview with GQ, Brosnan briefly discussed his time as the not-so-secret agent, a time which has arguably been marked by bad campy movies, but a great Nintendo 64 game, GoldenEye 007, which he actually once played on Jimmy Fallon.

Apparently, his time as Bond was cut rather abruptly, as he stated to GQ that in 2004, the Bond producers rang him in the Bahamas to “let him know they were going another way.” But even if it was initially frustrating for the rug to be pulled underneath him, he was later glad to be free.

Bond is obviously a Mount Everest of a role; Brosnan’s successor Daniel Craig played the part for 15 years, with the next star set to be locked in for at least a decade.

And who does Brosnan think is best for the role? Well…

“Who should do it? I don’t care,” he said.

“It’ll be interesting to see who they get, who the man shall be,” he continued in an uninterested tone. “Whoever he be, I wish him well.”

Pierce Brosnan isn’t “too sure” about No Time to Die

When Brosnan was asked about his opinions of Daniel Craig’s Bond films, he had some mixed reviews.

“I saw the last one [No Time to Die],” he explained, “and I saw Skyfall. I love Skyfall. I’m not too sure about the last one.”

Even when discussing Craig himself, he said: “Daniel always gives of his heart. Very courageous, very strong. But…”

Brosnan on the whole seems to want to move on from his legacy as Bond. The DC project Black Adam, which will premiere in cinemas in October 21, will be Brosnan’s next film, and he seems excited about getting into a new camp atmosphere, playing the villainous Dr. Fate.

For the film, Brosnan wore a motion capture suit to immerse himself fully in the superhero film world, and found the whole process “humorously and delightfully rewarding.”