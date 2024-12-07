28 Years Later teaser contains cryptic hidden message for trailer drop

The teaser trailer for 28 Years Later has arrived, and those with some Morse code knowledge might have worked out that there’s a hint of what’s to come.

The long-awaited horror movie sequel hits theaters on June 20, 2025, and so far, fans have only been given a look at the poster for the new movie.

On December 7, a very brief teaser trailer was also released, and if you listen to the audio carefully, the Morse code track used over the top might be hint of when the first official trailer will arrive: Tuesday, December 10.

The teaser is incredibly short, with only flashing images and beeping sounds to suggest the apocalyptic atmosphere that’s sure to come.

However, there’s a method to the randomness: if you listen to the beeping, it’s actually Morse code for the word “Tuesday”. All signs point to this being the release date for the first trailer for the zombie follow-up.

You can listen to it for yourself below:

The rest of the teaser is a short series of images that appear to show the destruction left behind in the zombie takeover, plus the image of a reclusive island. Clearly, it’s left fans wanting more.

“I’m not sure this even qualifies as a teaser when a majority of the trailer is just black with millisecond blips of images. It’s a like a teaser trailer for a teaser trailer. The official poster reveals more than this teaser did and it’s also mostly black,” said one Reddit user in response to the clip.

“Yup, that’s a teaser alright,” said another.

28 Years Later stars Cillian Murphy, Jodie Comer, Ralph Fiennes, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and will follow on from Danny Boyle’s original 2002 horror flick.

It’ll also mark the start of a new trilogy, with Nia DaCosta slated to direct the second movie.

For more, check out our guide to the best horror TV shows. Plus, keep tabs on all the new movies currently out this month.