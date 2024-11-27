Will Chris Evans be in Captain America: Brave New World?

Although Anthony Mackie has well and truly taken over the reins at this point, will Chris Evans still be making an appearance in Captain America: Brave New World? Here’s what we know.

It’s hard to believe it’s already coming up on six years since we last saw Chris Evans as Captain America. The iconic hero passed his shield on after the events of Avengers: Endgame, and from there, Steve Rogers has been allowed to rest in his old age.

Sam Wilson took up the call to arms in his place, donning both the shield and his own wings as The Falcon. By the end of his own spinoff series, he was well and truly the new iteration of Cap.

Now, the next Captain America flick is just around the corner as Brave New World barrels towards its February 14, 2025 release date. But the question on everyone’s mind; will Chris Evans be appearing as Steve Rogers once again? Here’s everything we know.

Marvel Sam Wilson has taken up Cap’s shield, but does that fully close the door on a Steve Rogers return?

Do we know if Chris Evans appears in Brave New World?

No, at the time of writing, no one knows for certain if Chris Evans appears in Brave New World.

Given his age at the conclusion of Endgame – the film’s script claims he’s 112 in the final scene, including his time spent frozen – it seems unlikely for an elderly character to be stepping up against Earth’s mightiest villains again anytime soon. However, there is one theory that could bear fruit, though it’s not what fans may be hoping for.

One shot in an early Brave New World trailer teases a funeral setting for an upcoming scene. Now, we have no idea whose funeral this is, and it truly could be for just about anyone, but some fans have argued it might be for none other than Steve Rogers.

If this is indeed the case, and Rogers has passed away, there’s no guarantee we’ll see Chris Evans whatsoever, especially if it’s a closed casket ceremony.

Marvel Could this be the funeral of the original Captain America?

Though with the MCU’s ever-expanding multiverse, you must never say never. There’s always a slim chance a version of the original Cap from another timeline makes his way onto the screen once again, but don’t hold your breath for an appearance in Brave New World.

Does Steve Rogers return in the comics?

In the comics, given there are countless Captain America stories from over the decades, we’ve seen the character meet his end in all sorts of ways. In some instances, he does indeed grow old like in the MCU, and in particular cases, he still continues fighting.

Let’s take Captain America #22 as an example, the 2014 run penned by Rick Remender and Carlos Pacheco. In this version of the story, Rogers has his superpowers drained by the Iron Nail.

Much like we’ve now seen on the big screen, Rogers passed the mantle of Captain America over to Sam Wilson. However, unlike the live-action adaptation, Rogers continued working to protect Earth, assisting S.H.I.E.L.D operations.

It wasn’t until Kobik, a version of a Cosmic Cube, came along and used reality-altering powers to de-age Rogers and let him become Captain America once again.

Marvel Cap meets a grisly fate in plenty of Marvel comic runs.

So while it has indeed happened before in the comics, it’s certainly a stretch and entirely unlikely we’ll see this story play out in Brave New World. After all, Anthony Mackie needs to establish himself as Cap, not just hand the shield back in his very first standalone movie.

Has Chris Evans talked about returning to Marvel?

Obviously, as with all things MCU-related, cast members are often tight-lipped about future appearances. So nothing is concrete just yet, but for the right opportunity, at the right time, and the right paycheck, anything is possible.

Although Evans technically ended his run with Endgame, we’ve already seen him back in the MCU. While not with his shield in hand, Evans returned to the big screen as Johnny Storm in 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine. Clearly, he’s entirely open to new possibilities with Marvel, not closing the door on that chapter of his career just yet.

In the immediate future, Evans has three upcoming credits to his name, with two films already in post-production. This could leave space in the actor’s busy schedule to film a few scenes for an upcoming Avengers flick, perhaps, with some reports suggesting he’s already signed on for exactly that, though take the early intel with a grain of salt.

Lionsgate Evans is never too far from his next Hollywood blockbuster.

Whether Evans does eventually appear on screen in the MCU again is anyone’s guess for now, but given how much the actor loved his time as Cap, we’re betting it’s only a matter of time. After all, he can do this all day.