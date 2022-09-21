Next James Bond actor will have to commit for more than a decade, producer says

The next James Bond has yet to be decided – but whomever the actor is, they’ll have to commit for at least 10 years, if not more, the franchise’s producer has said.

Daniel Craig brought his record-breaking tenure to a close with No Time To Die, 15 years after his debut in Casino Royale. People doubted he’d be the right fit, and now he’s recognized as one of the best – if not the best – to ever wear the tux.

It was a stretch of movies unlike any other in the series. Yes, it was grittier and stripped back, but it felt like a complete arc for Craig’s Bond, from the death of Vesper to his final moments with Madeleine.

The next James Bond will have huge shoes to fill, and they’ll have to be willing to sign on for the long haul.

Next James Bond actor will commit for “10-12 years”

Ahead of Bond’s 60th anniversary next month, Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson spoke to Variety about the search for the next actor to take on the mantle.

While it’s still “early days” yet, with no names given at this time, they stressed that whomever it is, they better be prepared to sign on for at least a decade, much like Craig did.

“The thing is, it’s going to be a couple of years off,” Broccoli said, while praising Idris Elba, an oft-predicted actor for the role. “He’s great. We love Idris,” she said.

“And when we cast Bond, it’s a 10-, 12-year commitment. So he’s probably thinking, ‘Do I really want that thing? Not everybody wants to do that. It was hard enough getting [Daniel Craig to do it],” she explained, to which Wilson added: “And he was in his early 30s at the time!”

The bookies will have you believe Idris Elba, Tom Hardy, and Henry Cavill are in the running. The truth is, it’s highly unlikely it’ll be anyone we immediately suspect, nor will it be anyone much older than 30.

During a recent appearance on The Shop podcast, Elba even spoke out against the idea of him playing Bond – not that he isn’t flattered by fans’ demands.

“It is not a goal for my career. I don’t think that playing Bond will satisfy some of my personal goals. It will definitely satisfy the will of a nation,” he said.

“I’m not gonna lie, every corner of the world I go, and I’m talking about different cultures, they always go ‘Bond.’ And I feel it is beyond me at this junction. It’s beyond me. It’s not a question of, should I, do I, will I. It is what the will of the nation dictates sometimes.”