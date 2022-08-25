Netflix’s Bioshock movie taps Blade Runner 2049 writer

The movie adaptation of Bioshock now has a new director and writer who was behind Blade Runner 2049.

The Bioshock series has been hailed as one of the greatest and most cinematic video game series of all-time, making it a natural fit for a film or TV adaptation.

Take-Two has reportedly been looking to sell an adaptation of the series for years, but talks had stalled until February 2022.

It was at that time that Take-Two was able to find a partner, as Netflix announced it would be developing a film adaptation of Bioshock to take audiences to the underwater city of Rapture.

The next questions became who would be starring in the movie, as well as who would write and direct. Two of those questions have now been answered, and one could be a game-changer.

Blade Runner 2049 writer to take on Bioshock

YouTube: 2K The Netflix Bioshock adaptation has a writer and director.

According to a report from Deadline, the Bioshock movie has its writer and director.

In the director’s chair, Netflix has secured the services of Francis Lawrence. The former director of The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and Mockingjay Part I and Part II, as well as the upcoming prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, will bring that experience to Bioshock.

But, in perhaps the biggest coup, the writer of the Bioshock movie has been announced as Michael Green. Green was not only the mind behind the script for 2017’s Blade Runner 2049, but also helmed the beloved superhero film Logan.

There is little other information known about the Bioshock movie, be it the plot points that will be adapted from the games or the release window.

With the writer just now being announced, it seems unlikely that the movie will come out any time soon, but the fact that the primary pieces of the crew behind the Bioshock movie are in place is certainly a good sign.