Blade Runner 2099: Plot, cast, & everything we know

Amazon has announced they are officially ordering Blade Runner 2099, which will follow the events of the series’ first two films.

Hot off the trails of their initial success in the adaptation of Lord of the Rings, Amazon appears ready to tackle another iconic franchise.

Blade Runner became one of the most iconic sci-fi movies upon its release for its use of noir-style filmmaking and the multiple allusions to iconography from the Bible and other classic literature.

It’s sequel, Blade Runner 2049, brought the franchise 30 years into the future, revisiting the original characters, but also introducing new aspects that double down on the original’s environmental and societal themes.

With the massive success of Blade Runner 2049, a follow-up movie was almost inevitable. Instead, it appears that the franchise will continue on the smaller screen. Here’s everything we know about Blade Runner 2099.

Do we know Amazon’s Blade Runner 2099 plot?

YouTube: Warner Bros. Pictures Blade Runner continues with a new Amazon series

Although the plot is being kept under wraps, it’s a fair guess that the title indicates that this series will take place in 2099. This is 80 years after the events of the original Blade Runner and 50 after the sequel.

From this, it seems very unlikely that any major characters from either the original or sequel – such as Harrison Ford’s Rick Deckard or Ryan Gosling’s K – would appear in this series.

However, the show is likely to follow the same themes as the movies and explore the concepts of free will, environmentalism, and what it means to be truly human.

Who is the Blade Runner 2099 cast & crew?

No cast has been announced as of yet, but the initial report from Variety states that Blade Runner director Ridley Scott will executive produce the series.

Has Amazon released a trailer?

There is not yet a trailer for Blade Runner 2099. We will update this space if and when a trailer is released.