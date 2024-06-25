David Fincher’s English Squid Game has fans upset for one major reason

The rumors seem to be true as David Fincher is still developing an English-language version of Squid Game, but the news has Mindhunter fans peeved beyond belief.

The Squid Game phenomenon is not letting up anytime soon, with Season 2 releasing later this year and Netflix airing Squid Game: The Challenge. But the longtime rumors of David Finch creating his own version of Squid Game are reportedly still in the works.

According to a report by The Playlist, the K-drama’s success initially had Netflix wanting to develop an American version with Finch attached to the project. While Netflix has adamantly denied the rumors for years, Finch has been working on the series for “the last two years or so.”

The famed director has reportedly even put aside other Netflix projects like Chinatown. Utopia writer Dennis Kelly is also said to be attached.

But the news has Mindhunter fans upset over Finch’s devotion to a project Netflix hasn’t publically greenlit over a new season of the acclaimed crime series.

“Fund Mindhunter instead of this b*******,” said Creepy.org on X/Twitter. Another agreed commenting, “He could have rather fought hard with Netflix for s03 of Mindhunter.”

One fan added, “F****** fund Mindhunter we don’t need an American Squid Game when the original show is already one of the most watched shows ever.”

Mindhunter is one of Netflix’s most well-received crime series, but it only lasted two seasons despite intense demand for a third. It follows two FBI agents as they establish the Behavioral Science Unit interviewing America’s most infamous killers.

The series was praised for its uncanny casting of Charles Manson, impeccable storytelling featuring multiple killers, and a star-studded leading cast.

Mindhunter was originally planned to run for a total of five seasons before being put on “indefinite hold” after the Season 3 finale. Fans were in an uproar when Finch revealed the main reason was due to the series’ big budget.

“Listen, for the viewership that it had, it was a very expensive show. We talked about, ‘Finish Mank and then see how you feel,’ but I honestly don’t think we’re going to be able to do it for less than I did season two. And on some level, you have to be realistic – dollars have to equal eyeballs,” Finch said to Vulture.

For now, a Season 3 isn’t in the books at Netflix with the original cast having been released from their contracts.

