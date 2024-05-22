Netflix reveals its “most hatable series” after scathing zero-star review

It’s not a good day to be a Netflix original show, with the platform unveiling its “most hatable series” after it received a zero-star review.

Netflix is a streaming service renowned for producing some of the best TV shows of the year so far, from Baby Reindeer to Bridgerton Season 3.

However, it’s also now been accused of producing the “most hatable series” yet — Buying London — thanks to a scathing zero-star review from UK newspaper The Guardian.

According to the review by Rebecca Nicholson, she states, “I suspect that Buying London has been produced with at least some concession that it will be watched not with joy, but with rage. In that respect, I bow to Netflix, who have manipulated me into a state of mild fury. Then again, this could be radical leftwing propaganda in disguise.

“Is this the Trojan horse (house?) that finally ends our passive acceptance of billionaires and exposes the notion that we could all have our own gigantic birdbath if we just work hard enough as the enormous con that it is?”

Instead of burying their heads in the sand, Netflix has chosen to utilize its terrible PR for its own gain, incorporating the now-viral lack of stars into the show’s legitimate marketing campaign.

Taking to social media, the streaming platform announced, “‘Probably the most hateable TV show ever made.’ Stirring up drama, on and off-screen. Buying London is now streaming!”

“Zero stars has completely sent me,” one fan replied in response to the review, with another agreeing, “Netflix here being disgustingly tone deaf as to why this show makes every young professional living in London want to cancel their subscription.”

A third weighed in, “Netflix using a zero-star review from The Guardian as part of a publicity campaign for their new show Buying London is either a stroke of genius or… well, no, it is just genius. Going all in on the idea of a ‘hate watch’ is pretty clever.”

Reality show Buying London focuses on high-end real estate agent Daniel Daggers and his team as they navigate London‘s luxury property market — and, as Netflix is trying to draw attention to, it’s now available to stream.

