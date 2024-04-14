Netflix is bringing some of the best ’80s movies back to theaters

To celebrate the year 1984, Netflix is re-running some of the best movies of that year in selected theaters.

Netflix is celebrating another classic era of cinema with Milestone Movies: The Anniversary Collection — 1984. To celebrate 40 years since 1984 — one of the landmark years for incredible movies — the streamer will be running hit films from that year in their theaters across the US.

This includes New York’s Paris Theater, The Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood, and The Bay Theater in Pacific Palisades, California. The collection will also be available to stream on Netflix alongside its slate of old and new movies.

The Milestone Movies concept first launched in January 2024, with the streaming service celebrating releases from the year 1974, including movies like Blazing Saddles and Chinatown in the lineup.

Article continues after ad

The 1984 collection will include some of the highest-grossing movies of the year, as well as some smaller indie and auteur picks and a “Fantastic Adventures” collection. You can catch the full list of films being re-released between April 12-May 9 below.

Article continues after ad

Milestone Movies: The Anniversary Collection — 1984 (Blockbusters):

Beverley Hills Cop

Footloose

Gremlins

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

Muppets Take Manhatten

Natural

Nightmare on Elm Street

Romancing the Stone

Amadeus

Splash

Milestone Movies: The Anniversary Collection — 1984 (Indie/Auteur):

The Ballad of Narayama

Birdy

Body Double

Brother from Another Planet

Last Night at the Alamo

Love Streams

Moscow on the Hudson

Places in the Heart

Suburbia

Times of Harvey Milk

Milestone Movies: The Anniversary Collection — 1984 (Fantastic Journeys):

Dune

Fanny and Alexander

Killing Fields

Neverending Story

Once Upon a Time in America

Passage to India

Starman

Amadeus

This Is Spinal Tap

It’s expected that there will special guests and appearances too, though the line-up is yet to be confirmed. For tickets, head over to the Paris Theater, Egyptian, and Bay Theater websites.

For more classic selections, check out our lists of the best Westerns and best horror movies.