Netflix is bringing some of the best ’80s movies back to theaters

Netflix is bringing some of the best ’80s movies back to theatersParamount Pictures
To celebrate the year 1984, Netflix is re-running some of the best movies of that year in selected theaters.
Netflix is celebrating another classic era of cinema with Milestone Movies: The Anniversary Collection — 1984. To celebrate 40 years since 1984 — one of the landmark years for incredible movies — the streamer will be running hit films from that year in their theaters across the US.
This includes New York’s Paris Theater, The Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood, and The Bay Theater in Pacific Palisades, California. The collection will also be available to stream on Netflix alongside its slate of old and new movies.
The Milestone Movies concept first launched in January 2024, with the streaming service celebrating releases from the year 1974, including movies like Blazing Saddles and Chinatown in the lineup.
The 1984 collection will include some of the highest-grossing movies of the year, as well as some smaller indie and auteur picks and a “Fantastic Adventures” collection. You can catch the full list of films being re-released between April 12-May 9 below.
Milestone Movies: The Anniversary Collection — 1984 (Blockbusters):
- Beverley Hills Cop
- Footloose
- Gremlins
- Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
- Muppets Take Manhatten
- Natural
- Nightmare on Elm Street
- Romancing the Stone
- Amadeus
- Splash
Milestone Movies: The Anniversary Collection — 1984 (Indie/Auteur):
- The Ballad of Narayama
- Birdy
- Body Double
- Brother from Another Planet
- Last Night at the Alamo
- Love Streams
- Moscow on the Hudson
- Places in the Heart
- Suburbia
- Times of Harvey Milk
Milestone Movies: The Anniversary Collection — 1984 (Fantastic Journeys):
- Dune
- Fanny and Alexander
- Killing Fields
- Neverending Story
- Once Upon a Time in America
- Passage to India
- Starman
- Amadeus
- This Is Spinal Tap
It’s expected that there will special guests and appearances too, though the line-up is yet to be confirmed. For tickets, head over to the Paris Theater, Egyptian, and Bay Theater websites.
For more classic selections, check out our lists of the best Westerns and best horror movies.