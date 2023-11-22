Let it be known that the French are seen as scandalous – it only takes watching any movie to remind us. With that in mind, here are our top five most explicit moments featured in Ridley Scott’s Napoleon.

From Chevalier and The Three Musketeers to Marie Antoinette and The Last Duel, films about French history have usually made an impression – including Ridley Scott’s Napoleon.

Even before the movie was officially released, it came under fire for multiple historical inaccuracies, with Scott himself replying that critics of the movie should “get a life.”

With the movie set to hit theaters on November 22, here are our top five most explicit scenes featured in Napoleon. Warning – spoilers and gore ahead!

Top 5 most explicit scenes in Napoleon

Below is a selection of our top five most explicit moments featured in the movie Napoleon.

However, that’s not to say that this is the be-all and end-all of the film’s scandal, with plenty more blood, guts, and gore thrown in for good measure along the way.

Watch the full trailer for the movie below:

Marie Antoinette’s execution

Apple TV+/Columbia Pictures

Napoleon pulls no punches when it comes to explicit scenes, opening with Marie Antoinette’s execution at the height of the French Revolution in 1793.

Sent to the guillotine, the former French Queen is paraded through an angry crowd, with members of the mob throwing food at her. Once she reaches the platform, the deed is done – and instead of the camera panning away at a pleasing moment, it stays on Antoinette’s head until it is completely severed.

Worse than that, the executioner then picks up her head for the crowd – and therefore us – to see, which is oozing and dripping with blood. Though the scene isn’t historically accurate, it certainly sets a precedent of what’s to come, as Napoleon watches on while the severed head is paraded in front of baying crowds.

The explicit theme continues a few scenes later. After a few years have passed, French Republicans devise a small comedic play based on Antoinette’s execution – which includes simulating sexual acts with the head.

The Siege of Toulon

Apple TV+/Columbia Pictures

The Siege of Toulon is another explicit scene featured in Napoleon, and the first large-scale battle epic viewers are treated to.

Though it remains argued whether Napoleon actually led any charges, much of the scene is characterized by typical battle sequences and loaded cannons sinking boats near the Toulon harbor.

Before his revenge on the British can get started, Napoleon’s horse is hit by a canon, with its guts disemboweled from the animal’s stomach and straight into the eye-line of the viewer. Once Napoleon has achieved victory, he goes back to the decaying horse corpse the morning after. There, he reaches back into the body to retrieve the cannonball to send it home “for mother.”

13 Vendémiaire

Apple TV+/Columbia Pictures

In a short but brutal scene, Napoleon’s involvement in 13 Vendémiaire effortlessly sums up what made him such a ruthless leader.

While Royalist protesters take to the streets of Paris, Bonaparte and the French Republicans form a defense line to hold them off – which includes full-sized cannons. As the crowd approaches, Napoleon gives the signal for the cannons to be fired, wiping out the entire first row of protesters.

As the remaining Royalists flee, the dead are left in exactly the state you might imagine, with severed bodies, fatal injuries, and gouged body parts littering the streets.

Napoleon and Josephine’s sex life

Apple TV+/Columbia Pictures

Though it isn’t a setting for violence – despite Napoleon’s physical abuse toward Josephine coming in later – the Emperor and Empress’ sex life is also a fairly explicit part of the movie.

Meeting at a “survivors party” in the middle of the French Revolution, the pair’s intimacy says a lot about their relationship. Making love in an animalistic way with no room for pleasure for the Empress, Napoleon will only ever have things fulfilled to his liking. This ultimately leads to the couple’s divorce, with Josephine unable to provide Napoleon with an heir to the throne.

The Battle of Austerlitz

Apple TV+/Columbia Pictures

One of Napoleon’s most famous battles is the Battle of Austerlitz, with the fictional version seen in Napoleon living up to Bonaparte’s myth.

Taking on both the Russian and Austrian empires, Napoleon is seen cornering the approaching armies on a frozen lake, which the French Army later blasts with cannon fire. These brutal tactics are what Napoleon became best known for, although whether this particular instance actually happened still remains vague.

Nonetheless, soldiers are plunged to icy deaths, with thousands sinking in the freezing water. Viewers are left to watch this in slow motion as the screen slowly fills with blood.

Napoleon releases in theaters on November 22. You can check out our other TV & movies reviews here.