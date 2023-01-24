Netflix movie could beat Everything Everywhere All At Once for Best Picture

A Netflix movie has established itself as a frontrunner across the Oscars – including for Best Picture, going up against Everything Everywhere All at Once.

This year’s 95th Academy Awards are set to be particularly competitive. While some races are already decided – Ke Huy Quan is winning Best Supporting Actor, there’s no debate – some of the bigger awards are far from decided.

For example, will Michelle Yeoh take home her first Oscar for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once, or will Cate Blanchett win her third Academy Award for TÁR? Will Brendan Fraser live up to the early season hype and win for The Whale, or will Austin Butler shimmy his way to the stage for Elvis?

Article continues after ad

After the nominations were announced, the biggest battle is clearly between two movies: Everything Everywhere All at Once and All Quiet on the Western Front.

Netflix’s All Quiet on the Western Front becomes Oscars frontrunner

While coming just under Everything Everywhere All at Once’s haul, Netflix‘s All Quiet on the Western Front racked up nine nominations, including nods for Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, and Best International Film.

The “anti-war” movie is an adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque’s classic novel and has received near-universal acclaim.

Most pundits and fans are in agreement: it’s between Everything Everywhere All at Once, All Quiet on the Western Front, The Banshees of Inisherin, and The Fabelmans for Best Picture.

Article continues after ad

“Calling it now All Quiet on the Western Front is gonna win Best Picture,” one user wrote. “All Quiet in The Western Front could be a sleeper win for Best Picture,” another wrote.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“I hope All Quiet On The Western Front wins Best Picture and pisses everyone off,” a third tweeted.

“EEAAO vs All Quiet on the Western Front makes me sad because either would win Best Picture if they came out in separate years,” a fourth wrote. “I didn’t expect that All Quiet On The Western Front has a very big chance to win Best Picture at this year’s Oscars. What a wonderful film,” another wrote.

Article continues after ad

For the full list of nominations for the 2023 Oscars, click here.

The 95th Academy Awards then take place on March 12, 2023. You can find out how to watch the ceremony here.