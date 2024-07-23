My Hero Academia: One For All’s history was secretly inspired by one of the best sci-fi movies ever

My Hero Academia creator Kohei Horikoshi recently revealed how a classic from James Cameron inspired a big decision regarding One For All’s history.

After completing a decade of serialization, My Hero Academia has another big milestone this summer. The franchise’s fourth movie – My Hero Academia: You’re Next – is all set to premiere on August 2 in Japan.

With such a huge occasion on the horizon, Horikoshi sat down with Viz to talk about the manga’s global popularity. He also revealed which stories he didn’t include in the manga and why.

Speaking about any plotline he regrets not exploring, the author shared he has complete backstories of every One For All user. However, he intentionally left them off the main story.

When asked if he plans to draw them at some point in the future, he answered, “No, not at all. Rather than drawing out all the well-thought-out backgrounds and episodes, I wanted to hint at those elements instead.”