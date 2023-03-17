Mephisto MCU special starring Sacha Baren Cohen reportedly in the works

According to new reports, Marvel character Mephisto will be getting a one-off special, with actor Sacha Baren Cohen allegedly shooting for the role while on the set of Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

One of the biggest names that have yet to be officially introduced in the MCU is Mephisto. While many expected the character to appear as the big bad in WandaVision, the character did not formally show up despite the series hinting at their debut.

Fast forward to 2023, and it has been reported that Mephisto will finally be introduced via the Agatha: Coven of Chaos series, with the character then getting his very own special later on.

Article continues after ad

Back in October 2022, Dexerto reported that Marvel character Mephisto will appear in the upcoming Ironheart series and that the character will be played by Borat creator Sascha Baren Cohen.

During the most recent episode of The Hot Mic podcast, hosts Jeff Sneider and John Rocha discussed the speculation that the Marvel character Mephisto will finally appear in the MCU, with actor Sacha Baron Cohen playing the role in both Agatha: Coven of Chaos as well as then in a special focused on the character.

“Last week right after the show, somebody reached out and they had some information on some specials. I think there are going to be more Warewolf by Night types of specials. They told me that there is a Mephisto special shooting right now on the set of Agatha with Sacha Baren Cohen.”

Article continues after ad

Sneider then added, “it sounds like he may be doing his very own special.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

One-off specials are something that the MCU has only recently begun delving into and exploring. There was the aforementioned Warewolf by Night which was a big hit as well as the Christmas special of Guardians of the Galaxy.

And with the Marvel universe expanding to bigger and bigger lengths each month, introducing these specials serves as a great way to develop characters on their own before throwing them into a larger project with other villains and heroes.

For all the latest TV and movie news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.