Mean Girls cast: All actors and characters

Get in loser, we’re reading a guide to the full cast and characters in Mean Girls, the beloved 2004 teen comedy, from the Plastics to the Art Freaks and everyone in between.

Mean Girls is a sacred text of the noughties; there’s not one millennial or Gen-Zer out there who doesn’t know the significance of October 3rd, the Burn Book, wearing pink on Wednesdays, and why “fetch” will never happen.

The movie revolves around Cady, a teenage girl who’s forced to attend an American high school after years of her parents’ homeschooling in Africa. She’s completely clueless about how to climb or even just find a place on the social food chain, and while she initially befriends a couple of outsiders, she’s quickly recruited by Regina George and the Plastics.

Article continues after ad

It was a generation-defining box office hit, and with the movie finding a place in Netflix’s top 10 chart after arriving on the streaming platform, here’s a rundown of all the major characters in the Mean Girls cast.

Contents

Mean Girls cast and characters

Below, we’ve listed everyone in the Mean Girls cast and their characters, as well as where you’ve maybe seen them before and elsewhere since the movie’s release.

I don’t care how long it takes. I will keep you here all night… or until four… or until you finish the article.

Article continues after ad

Cady Heron: Lindsay Lohan

Paramount Pictures

Lindsay Lohan plays Cady Haron, the main character in Mean Girls who arrives at North Shore High School and befriends Janis and Damian, before falling into the orbit of the Plastics.

Lohan is also known for roles in The Parent Trap, Just My Luck, and Machete. After taking a break from acting amid various personal issues, she’s since launched a bit of a comeback, launching her own Lindsay Lohan Beach Club reality series and starring in Netflix’s Falling for Christmas last year.

Article continues after ad

Regina George: Rachel McAdams

Paramount Pictures

Rachel McAdams plays Regina George, North Shore royalty and the wealthy, fearsome leader of the Plastics.

McAdams has a huge list of credits to her name, having starred in The Notebook, Wedding Crashers, Red Eye, The Family Stone, About Time, Spotlight, and this year’s Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. She also plays Christine Palmer, a colleague of Doctor Strange, in the MCU.

Karen Smith: Amanda Seyfried

Paramount Pictures

Amanda Seyfried plays Karen Smith, a member of the Plastics who’s especially ditzy – but compared to Regina, her heart is always in the right place. She also has one of the funniest lines in the movie: “If you’re from Africa, why are you white?”

Article continues after ad

Mean Girls was Seyfried’s movie debut, and she’s since starred in the Mamma Mia series, Big Love, Jennifer’s Body, Les Misérables, Ted 2, First Reformed, and The Dropout.

Gretchen Wieners: Lacey Chabert

Paramount Pictures

Lacey Chabert plays Gretchen Wieners, the third member of the Plastics who’s constantly at odds with Regina. She’s rich and popular, but constantly insecure about whether or not anyone actually likes her.

Since Mean Girls, Chabert has starred in Dirty Deeds, the 2006 Black Christmas remake, and Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, as well as more than 30 Hallmark Channel movies.

Article continues after ad

Janis Ian: Lizzy Caplan

Paramount Pictures

Lizzy Caplan plays Janis Ian, one of the “Art Freaks” who befriends Cady shortly after she arrives. However, she holds a bitter grudge against Regina and wants to take her down.

Caplan has also starred in Masters of Sex, Hot Tub Time Machine, Now You See Me 2, The Night Before, Castle Rock, and this year’s Fatal Attraction remake.

Damian Leigh: Daniel Franzese

Paramount Pictures

Daniel Franzese, Janis’ best friend who’s “too gay to function.” He also two iconic lines from the movie: “You go, Glen Coco!” and “She doesn’t even go here!”

Article continues after ad

Franzese is an actor and comedian who’s since starred in Looking, Recovery Road, and Conviction, as well as appearing on RuPaul’s Celebrity Drag Race. He also hosts the Yass, Jesus! podcast.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Aaron Samuels: Jonathan Bennett

Paramount Pictures

Jonathan Bennett plays Aaron Samuels, Regina’s ex-boyfriend and Cady’s crush. Unlike Regina, he’s a nice enough guy, but gets caught up in the war between the girls.

Bennett has since starred in Cheaper by the Dozen 2, Van Wilder: Freshman Year, and The Haunting of Sharon Tate. He also appeared in Ariana Grande’s ‘thank u, next’ video, which was a tribute to Mean Girls, and starred in Hallmark’s first Christmas movie with an LGBTQ+ couple as its leads, The Holiday Sitter.

Article continues after ad

Ms. Sharon Norbury: Tina Fey

Paramount Pictures

Tina Fey, who also wrote Mean Girls, plays Ms. Sharon Norbury. She’s a maths teacher at North Shore, and most certainly not a drug dealer.

Fey is an actress and comedian who rose to fame on Saturday Night Live, before creating 30 Rock and The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, as well as starring in Date Night, Megamind, Sisters and Soul. She’ll also reprise her role in Mean Girls: The Musical.

Principal Ron Duvall: Tim Meadows

Paramount Pictures

Tim Meadows plays Principal Ron Duvall, the head teacher at North Shore High School.

Article continues after ad

Meadows also rose to fame on Saturday Night Live, and he’s starred in Semi-Pro, Grown Ups 2, Trainwreck, and Hubie Halloween. He’ll also return in Mean Girls: The Musical.

June George: Amy Poehler

Paramount Pictures

Amy Poehler plays June George, Regina’s mom – but she’s not a regular mom, she’s a “cool mom.”

Poehler is best known for playing Leslie Knope in Parks and Recreation, as well as starring in They Came Together, Inside Out, Sisters, The House, and Wine Country.

Article continues after ad

Betsy Haron: Ana Gasteyer

Paramount Pictures

Ana Gasteyer plays Betsy Heron, Cady’s mother.

Gasteyer was a Saturday Night Live cast member between 1996-2002, as well as starring in Robot & Frank, That’s My Boy, Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2, Happiest Season, and American Auto.

Chip Heron: Neil Flynn

Paramount Pictures

Neil Flynn plays Chip Heron, Cady’s father.

Flynn memorably played the janitor in Scrubs and Mike Heck in The Middle, as well as appearing in That ’70s Show, Smallville, The Fugitive, and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

Article continues after ad

Kevin Gnapoor: Rajiv Surendra

Paramount Pictures

Rajiv Surendra plays Kevin Gnapoor, or “Kevin G” as he refers to himself in his raps, the hormonal Mathletes president who has a thing for Janis.

He’s not acted much since, but in 2016, Surendra published his memoir, The Elephants in My Backyard, which chronicles his failed bid to win the lead role in 2012’s Life of Pi.

Mean Girls is streaming on Netflix now. You can find out how to watch Mean Girls 2 here.