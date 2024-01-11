Mean Girls soundtrack: All songs in Mean Girls 2024

Mean Girls the musical is hitting the big screen, but which songs are coming with it? Here are all the numbers in the movie.

Mean Girls is asking you to don some pink and sit with them at lunch once again, as its movie musical adaptation is heading to the big screen.

Based on the 2004 movie by Tina Fey, and also having been written by Tina Fey, the Tony-nominated show hit Broadway back in 2018, garnering a whole new fanbase to the franchise.

But as is the case with adaptation, sometimes things get lost in translation. So which songs from the musical have made the cut for the movie, and which ones haven’t?

What songs are in Mean Girls the musical movie?

Mean Girls 2024 features a lot of the songs from the musical, but not all of them. There’s also some new songs, plus the way that the songs are arranged do differ slightly from the stage show.

Check out the below list of all the musical songs that are in the movie:

A Cautionary Tale

What If’s

Meet the Plastics

Stupid with Love

Apex Predator

What’s Wrong with Me?

Sexy

Someone Gets Hurt

Revenge Party

World Burn

I’d Rather Be Me

I See Stars

Not My Fault

As fans of the musical may notice, not many songs from the stage show’s second act, including numbers like “More is Better” and “Stop” are included.

It Roars is also cut from the beginning of the story, and replaced by a new song written by Nell Benjamin and Reneé Rapp called What If’s, which covers similar plot beats like Cady moving to a new school.

Some songs are also altered, for example Karen and Gretchen’s sections from “Meet the Plastics” are cut, and Apex Predator is mainly sung by Janice and Damien, rather than Janice and Cady. Aaaron Samuels, played by Christopher Briney, also never sings at all during the whole movie.

The final song in the list isn’t exactly a musical number, but the credits song, as sung by Megan Thee Stallion and Rapp.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the Angourie Rice, who plays Cady, discussed the songs in the film. One of which was “Cautionary Tale,” which she explained was “framing [the movie] in a way that the audience knows that this has been told before and they’re telling it again because it’s still relevant.”

She also shared how one day per week of the film’s whole shoot was dedicated to the number “Revenge Party.”: “It wasn’t like, ‘Oh we film this number and we’re done.’ It was like, every week.”

The actor made sure to add that “Musical theatre fans are so dedicated and passionate in a way that is frightening because I love musicals. I am a huge musical theatre fan but I also know that there is a huge responsibility there when your favorite musical or your favorite movie gets adapted again. It’s a big responsibility to the fans.”

The official synopsis of the movie reads, “New student Cady Heron gets welcomed into the top of the social food chain by an elite group of popular girls called the Plastics, ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George. However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina’s ex-boyfriend, she soon finds herself caught in their crosshairs.” It currently holds a 72% Critics’ Score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Mean Girls will be available in US cinemas on January 12, and UK cinemas on January 17.