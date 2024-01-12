Is there a Mean Girls post-credits scene?

Mean Girls, the 2024 musical remake of the original movie, is in cinemas now – but is it worth sticking around for a post-credits scene?

Mean Girls has remained just as “fetch” as it was back when it was released in 2004. And thus, a 2018 musical adaptation written by Tina Fey was also set to become a major hit. And now, that musical is heading back to the big screen.

The movie musical follows this synopsis: “New student Cady Heron gets welcomed into the top of the social food chain by an elite group of popular girls called the Plastics, ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George. However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina’s ex-boyfriend, she soon finds herself caught in their crosshairs.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

But what happens at the end of the movie, as in, when the credits roll? Is there a scene that jumps out after the credits?

Is there a post-credits scene in Mean Girls?

Yes, there is, but it’s only a short one, and at the very end of the credits.

In fact, you may have seen the scene before. It features a POV perspective, where we watch Regina and Karen, two of the plastics, in Regina’s bedroom. They turn to the camera, and speak to the audience, saying “Now you,” as if we are about to get a plastic makeover like Cady does.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

As Regina continues, “You could be really hot, if you change like, everything.”

Article continues after ad

You can actually check part of the scene out in the trailer below:

As for the credits themselves, they carry on from the final scene of the movie, that being the Spring Fling Formal. Since the movie focuses a lot on social media, a lot of shots are from the perspectives of iPhones, and so the credits are accompanied by phone recordings of all the characters grooving and having fun at the dance.

Article continues after ad

Meanwhile, this footage is accompanied by the song “Not my Fault” by Megan Thee Stallion and Reneé Rapp, who plays Regina George. Check the song out below:

Article continues after ad

Mean Girls will be available in US cinemas on January 12, and UK cinemas on January 17.