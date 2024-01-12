Mean Girls 2024 cast: All actors & characters

Mean Girls 2024 cast: All actors & charactersParamount Pictures
The new Mean Girls musical movie brings a ton of new actors to play the iconic old roles – but who’s playing who in the cast?
Mean Girls, the hit 2004 comedy movie, turns 20 years old this year. And considering how there’s been a 2018 Broadway Musical of the same name by Tina Fey, it seemed pretty fitting – or “Fetch” as Gretchen would say – to adapt the musical to the screen once more for the anniversary.
But considering there’s a bunch of new actors playing the iconic characters, you may want to catch up on all the cast members for this new flick.
Not to worry, as we have compiled a list for all the major characters and actors you’ll need to know for Mean Girls 2024.
Contents
- Angourie Rice as Cady Heron
- Auli’i Cravalho as Janis ‘Imi’ike
- Jaquel Spivey as Damian Hubbard
- Reneé Rapp as Regina George
- Bebe Wood as Gretchen Wieners
- Avantika Vandanapu as Karen Smith
- Christopher Briney as Aaron Samuels
- Tim Meadows as Principal Mr Duvall
- Tina Fey as Ms Sharon Norbury
- Busy Philipps as Mrs George
- Jenna Fisher as Mrs Heron
- Mahi Alam as Kevin Ganatra
New Mean Girls cast & characters
The movie musical follows this synopsis: “New student Cady Heron gets welcomed into the top of the social food chain by an elite group of popular girls called the Plastics, ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George. However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina’s ex-boyfriend, she soon finds herself caught in their crosshairs.”
If you’re one of the few out there who has never seen any iteration of the Mean Girls story or characters, or you just want to know where you’ve seen a certain actor from, then get reading.
This list will solely be involving characters that are considered more integral to the plot. If you’re wanting to know about smaller, more cameo style parts – including a certain Lindsay Lohan one – then check out our specific list of that here.
Cady Heron: Angourie Rice
Cady Heron is the lead of Mean Girls, and as a teen girl who has just moved from Kenya to start an American high school, she finds herself getting swept into all the social rules and drama.
Cady is played by Angourie Rice, also seen in the MCU Spider-Man movies, along with Honor Society and The Nice Guys.
Janis ‘Imi’ike: Auli’i Cravalho
Janice is one of Cady’s first friends at North Shore High, as she is also an outsider. Janice has a complicated history with the school’s resident mean girl, Regina, and thus asks Cady to help take her down.
You may recognize Cravalho’s voice from Disney’s Moana, and she also appears in Crush and The Little Mermaid Live.
Damian Hubbard: Jaquel Spivey
Damien is another immediate friend for Cady at High School, and he supports her through his caring yet bold personality. He gets referred to multiple times as “too gay to function” but really only Janice is allowed to call him that.
Damien is played by Jaquel Spivey, and this appears to be his first on screen role. However, he has a prominent stage career, and just last year he received a Tony Award nomination for Best Actor in a Musical for A Strange Loop.
Regina George: Reneé Rapp
Regina George is the main “Mean Girl” of this movie, as she rules the school through intimidation, mind games, backhanded comments, and of course, her own fabulous yet scary presence.
Regina is played by rising popstar Reneé Rapp, who actually appeared in the Broadway show, along with TV shows such as The Sex Lives of College Girls.
Gretchen Wieners: Bebe Wood
Gretchen is Regina’s right hand gal, and as she’s treated pretty poorly by her friend/boss, Gretchen is very insecure and relies on someone telling her “what’s wrong with her.” But she also happens to know everything about everyone, which is “why her hair’s so big: it’s full of secrets.”
Gretchen is played by Bebe Wood, who can also be spotted in Love Victor, The Real O’Neals, and The New Normal.
Karen Smith: Avantika Vandanapu
What Karen lacks in brains, she makes up for in cheerful delusion. As a member of the plastics, she follows Regina’s rules, but also shares her own personal love for things such as Halloween. Though she did once put a “D” in the word orange.
Karen is played by Avantika Vandanapu, who can also be seen in Spin and Senior Year.
Aaron Samuels: Christopher Briney
Aaron Samuels is the boy in Cady’s calculus class that she gets a crush on. This turns messy, however, as Regina used to date Aaron herself.
Aaron is played by Christopher Briney, who can be spotted in The Summer I Turned Pretty and Dalíland.
Principal Mr Duvall: Tim Meadows
Principal Duvall tries – and fails – to run a tight ship at North Shore High, though the drama between its students usually gets in the way.
Mr Duvall is once again played by Tim Meadows, who can also be seen in Brooklyn 99, Ladies Man, and the Grown Ups franchise.
Ms Sharon Norbury: Tina Fey
As Cady’s AP calculus teacher, Mrs Norbury attempts to be a guiding force in the movie, though this blows up in her face at one point.
Tina Fey reprises this role, and can also be seen in 30 Rock, Only Murders in the Building, A Haunting in Venice, and Sisters.
Mrs George: Busy Philipps
Mrs George is Regina’s mother, and a very involved one at that. She attempts to relive her youth through her daughter and her friends, though this comes at the expense of her daughter’s wrath.
Busy Phillips can be seen in White Chicks, Freaks and Geeks, and Girls 5eva.
Mrs Heron: Jenna Fisher
Mrs Heron is Cady’s mother, who attempts to support her daughter through social turmoil. In this movie, she is a single mother who used to conduct research in Kenya.
Jenna Fisher is best known for her role in The Office, but she also appears in Blades of Glory and Hall Pass, among other comedies.
Kevin Ganatra: Mahi Alam
Kevin is the leader of the mathletes team that Cady joins later on in the movie. He is also a wannabe rapper, leading to a rather inappropriate performance at the high school’s Winter talent show.
Kevin Ganatra is played by Mahi Alam, who also appears in Disney+’s American Born Chinese.
Mean Girls will be available in US cinemas on January 12, and UK cinemas on January 17. Find out more about the movie here.