Marvel fan reveals new MCU watch order — and it’s huge

Forget the MCU: we’re in the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse now, and thanks to one fan, this is how you can watch the whole thing in order.

We should add a caveat: watching the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the order the movies and TV shows were released is still recommended. If you organize the whole interconnected story into a straight line from the past and present through to the future on your first watch, it’ll take the surprise away from certain cameos and revelations.

If you’re a longtime fan who’s been enjoying the MCU since its inception, prepare for a new challenge: watching everything across the Marvel multiverse, including the entirety of the MCU plus Fox and Sony’s superhero movies, in chronological order.

Fortunately, you don’t need to do the hard work: on the Marvel Studios subreddit, u/fuzzyfoot88 shared how he watched the whole “Marvel Cinematic Multiverse.” Check it out below:

THE INFINITY SAGA – PART 1

Captain America: The First Avenger

Captain Marvel

Iron Man

Iron Man 2

Thor

The Incredible Hulk

The Avengers

MULTIVERSE BREAK

X-Men

X2: X-Men United

X-Men Origins: Wolverine

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2.1

Spider-Man 3 (Editor’s Cut)

THE INFINITY SAGA – PART 2

Thor: The Dark World

Iron Man 3

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Guardians of the Galaxy

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2

Daredevil (Season 1)

Jessica Jones (Season 1)

Avengers: Age of Ultron

MULTIVERSE BREAK

Daredevil (Director’s Cut)

Elektra (Director’s Cut)

X-Men: The Last Stand

The Wolverine (Extended Cut)

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

THE INFINITY SAGA – PART 3

Ant-Man

Daredevil (Season 2)

Luke Cage (Season 1)

Iron Fist (Season 1)

The Defenders

Captain America: Civil War

Black Widow

Black Panther

Spider-Man: Homecoming

The Punisher (Season 1)

Doctor Strange

Jessica Jones (Season 2)

Luke Cage (Season 2)

Iron Fist (Season 2)

Daredevil (Season 3)

Thor: Ragnarok

The Punisher (Season 2)

Jessica Jones (Season 3)

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Endgame

MULTIVERSE BREAK

X-Men: First Class

X-Men: Days of Future Past (Rogue Cut)

Madame Web

Venom

Morbius

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

THE MULTIVERSE SAGA – PART 1

Wandavision

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Eternals

Loki (Season 1)

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Hawkeye

MULTIVERSE BREAK

X-Men: Apocalypse

X-Men: Dark Phoenix

The New Mutants

THE MULTIVERSE SAGA – PART 2

Thor: Love and Thunder

Moon Knight

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Echo

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Ms. Marvel

Werewolf By Night (Colorized)

The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special

MULTIVERSE BREAK

Logan

Deadpool

Deadpool 2 (Super Duper Cut)

THE MULTIVERSE SAGA – PART 3

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3

Secret Invasion

The Marvels

Loki (Season 2)

The Redditor explained that their father has ADHD, “but his form of it is generally based on the comprehension of logical progression.” So, while Star Wars is somewhat easy to grasp, the MCU’s timey-wimey overarching plot would have been a difficult hurdle to overcome — so they created a list just for him.

They also broke down their rationale for the order, highlighting factors like “logical progression of plot” without any “adherence to timeline.”

“The multiverse breaks are utilized to include everything while still maintaining the sacred timeline as the priority,” they added, noting that animated efforts like the Spider-Verse movies weren’t included simply because “frankly, he literally will not care about those.”

The multiverse break before the Multiverse Saga – Part 2 seems like a good spot to slot Spider-Verse in… even if it’s just to help make that block of movies more bearable.

