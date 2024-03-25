Marvel fan reveals new MCU watch order — and it’s huge

Marvel fan reveals new MCU watch order — and it’s hugeMarvel Studios/20th Century Studios
Forget the MCU: we’re in the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse now, and thanks to one fan, this is how you can watch the whole thing in order.
We should add a caveat: watching the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the order the movies and TV shows were released is still recommended. If you organize the whole interconnected story into a straight line from the past and present through to the future on your first watch, it’ll take the surprise away from certain cameos and revelations.
If you’re a longtime fan who’s been enjoying the MCU since its inception, prepare for a new challenge: watching everything across the Marvel multiverse, including the entirety of the MCU plus Fox and Sony’s superhero movies, in chronological order.
Fortunately, you don’t need to do the hard work: on the Marvel Studios subreddit, u/fuzzyfoot88 shared how he watched the whole “Marvel Cinematic Multiverse.” Check it out below:
THE INFINITY SAGA – PART 1
- Captain America: The First Avenger
- Captain Marvel
- Iron Man
- Iron Man 2
- Thor
- The Incredible Hulk
- The Avengers
MULTIVERSE BREAK
- X-Men
- X2: X-Men United
- X-Men Origins: Wolverine
- Spider-Man
- Spider-Man 2.1
- Spider-Man 3 (Editor’s Cut)
THE INFINITY SAGA – PART 2
- Thor: The Dark World
- Iron Man 3
- Captain America: The Winter Soldier
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2
- Daredevil (Season 1)
- Jessica Jones (Season 1)
- Avengers: Age of Ultron
MULTIVERSE BREAK
- Daredevil (Director’s Cut)
- Elektra (Director’s Cut)
- X-Men: The Last Stand
- The Wolverine (Extended Cut)
- The Amazing Spider-Man
- The Amazing Spider-Man 2
THE INFINITY SAGA – PART 3
- Ant-Man
- Daredevil (Season 2)
- Luke Cage (Season 1)
- Iron Fist (Season 1)
- The Defenders
- Captain America: Civil War
- Black Widow
- Black Panther
- Spider-Man: Homecoming
- The Punisher (Season 1)
- Doctor Strange
- Jessica Jones (Season 2)
- Luke Cage (Season 2)
- Iron Fist (Season 2)
- Daredevil (Season 3)
- Thor: Ragnarok
- The Punisher (Season 2)
- Jessica Jones (Season 3)
- Ant-Man and the Wasp
- Avengers: Infinity War
- Avengers: Endgame
MULTIVERSE BREAK
- X-Men: First Class
- X-Men: Days of Future Past (Rogue Cut)
- Madame Web
- Venom
- Morbius
- Venom: Let There Be Carnage
THE MULTIVERSE SAGA – PART 1
- Wandavision
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
- Eternals
- Loki (Season 1)
- Spider-Man: Far From Home
- Spider-Man: No Way Home
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
- Hawkeye
MULTIVERSE BREAK
- X-Men: Apocalypse
- X-Men: Dark Phoenix
- The New Mutants
THE MULTIVERSE SAGA – PART 2
- Thor: Love and Thunder
- Moon Knight
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Echo
- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
- Ms. Marvel
- Werewolf By Night (Colorized)
- The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special
MULTIVERSE BREAK
- Logan
- Deadpool
- Deadpool 2 (Super Duper Cut)
THE MULTIVERSE SAGA – PART 3
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
- Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3
- Secret Invasion
- The Marvels
- Loki (Season 2)
The Redditor explained that their father has ADHD, “but his form of it is generally based on the comprehension of logical progression.” So, while Star Wars is somewhat easy to grasp, the MCU’s timey-wimey overarching plot would have been a difficult hurdle to overcome — so they created a list just for him.
They also broke down their rationale for the order, highlighting factors like “logical progression of plot” without any “adherence to timeline.”
“The multiverse breaks are utilized to include everything while still maintaining the sacred timeline as the priority,” they added, noting that animated efforts like the Spider-Verse movies weren’t included simply because “frankly, he literally will not care about those.”
The multiverse break before the Multiverse Saga – Part 2 seems like a good spot to slot Spider-Verse in… even if it’s just to help make that block of movies more bearable.
The multiverse break before the Multiverse Saga – Part 2 seems like a good spot to slot Spider-Verse in… even if it's just to help make that block of movies more bearable.