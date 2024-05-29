MCU fans beg Captain America 4 to remove this controversial character amid reshoots

Captain America 4 reshoots are underway, but fans are using the opportunity to beg the MCU to remove the controversial character Sabra from the film.

Public records revealed that Captain America: Brave New World‘s production has set up shop in Grantville, GA, for reshoots. Fans on social media took to various accounts reporting this over the week to call on the production to remove Sabra from the upcoming superhero movie.

Many of the comments are somewhat tame, with fans on Nexus Point News‘ update saying, “REMOVE HER,” or stating they won’t buy tickets to Captain America 4 if Sabra is in the movie. Others have a more offensive tone and rhetoric relating to the Sabra’s race and gender.

The casting of Sabra was a lightning rod for controversy, made worse by the Israel-Hamas conflict. The character received a scathing response from critics, with author Waleed F. Mahi telling CNN, “That comic doesn’t suggest anything positive about how this film will play out,” and calling the idea of a spy and assassin turning into a superhero “insensitive and disgraceful.”

Marvel has made it clear they aren’t necessarily taking a comics-accurate approach to the character. In a statement following the casting, Marvel assured fans, “The filmmakers are taking a new approach with the character Sabra who was first introduced in the comics over 40 years ago.”

Marvel Comics Sabra is a controversial Israeli mutant and spy turned superheroine.

First appearing in an Incredible Hulk storyline, Sabra is an Israeli mutant and member of the Mossad. Though she’s never been a particularly prominent character, Sabra has been a staple of Marvel stories for years alongside heroes like Captain America, The Avengers, and the X-Men.

Sabra is notable for being the first Israeli superheroine. However, fans and critics alike have taken issue with her depiction over the years, both for how Sabra is portrayed and how others from her country are depicted in contrast to her.

The reshoots that are underway aren’t likely to remove Sabra from Captain America: Brave New World considering she is already featured in marketing (including Happy Meal toys). The film has also already possibly removed some of its villains, though, with the Serpent Society reportedly having been removed.

Captain America: Brave New World is in theaters on February 14, 2025.