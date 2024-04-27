Massive archive of lost media from Disney and Cartoon Network leaked online

Dozens of lost pilots from famous Disney cartoons have leaked online, providing new insight into the development of several big franchises.

A media giant such as Disney often keeps their greenlighting and production process for movies and shows close to the chest, only letting us see what they want us to of the behind-the-scenes of hit movies and series.

It’s rare that information about the negative side of the animation business, such as failed pitches and pilots, becomes public knowledge. However, the X (formerly Twitter) page Lost Media Busters posts various leaks of series pilots and bibles of cartoons from Disney, Nickelodeon, and Cartoon Network.

Disney

It’s not just pilots and series bibles of older shows that have been leaked but also series that never saw the light of day because of cancellation.

Most of the leaks are from Disney, which include pilots, pitches, and series bibles for a variety of beloved series. Shows like The Owl House, Wander Over Yonder, and Kick Buttowski had significant parts of the development process revealed, while unsuccessful pitches like Darkwing Duck were also revealed.

One of the biggest leaks is the pilot of Gravity Falls, one of the most popular TV series Disney has ever released. The pilot showcases significantly different designs of the main characters, though the weird tone remains as clear as day.

Disney

The most impressive piece of lost media comes in the form of Shred Force; a very well-animated pilot pitched to Disney in 2012 featuring high-octane guitar tracks and a giant robot.

Disney

Disney isn’t the only one leaking pilots to the public, with media of Cartoon Network and Nickelodeon shows also seeping through the cracks. Included is a pilot for a series called Turtle Rock, a rumored but seemingly cancelled Jimmy Neutron reboot and several pitched shows which were never picked up.

Another leak is from Disney series “Big City Greens,” originally titled Country Club, a series about a family from the countryside trying to fit in when they move to the city, was also included in the leaks.

