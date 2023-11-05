Marvel’s new branch Spotlight will focus on “street level” stakes stories

Marvel Studios unveiled their new subsection of TV and movies under the Spotlight banner which will focus on lower level stories.

If there’s one thing that Marvel Studios is known for, it’s their high stakes, world threatening stories that their iconic characters must face.

The most notable stories has come from their Infinity Saga which spammed from 2008 to 2019 and saw the deaths of major players like Iron Man and Black Widow.

However, though the studio is still in the midst of their second major story arc — the Multiverse Saga — it seems like Marvel is starting to pivot to low stakes stories with their new subsection bannner.

Marvel Studios creates a new low risk media section

Recently Marvel unveiled what they’re calling “Marvel Spotlight,” which is a “label that will focus on bringing more grounded, character-driven stories to the screen with street-level stakes over larger MCU continuity.”

The subsection will be home to both TV shows and movies with Disney+’s upcoming dark mini series Echo being the first work under the label.

Marvel head of streaming Brad Winderbaum took to Marvel.com to explain the decision to put Echo under the Spotlight name writing, “Marvel Spotlight gives us a platform to bring more grounded, character-driven stories to the screen, and in the case of Echo, focusing on street-level stakes over larger MCU continuity.”

“Just like comics fans didn’t need to read Avengers or Fantastic Four to enjoy a Ghost Rider Spotlight comic, our audience doesn’t need to have seen other Marvel series to understand what’s happening in Maya’s story.”

Echo will follow Maya Lopez, the deaf leader of the Tracksuit Mafia who returns to her hometown in Oklahoma to confront her past and all the darkness that lies within it.

The show is actually a spin-off of Marvel’s Hawkeye series where Lopez worked under Wilson Fisk / Kingpin, the biggest crime lord in New York and her adoptive uncle.

Echo will premiere in January 2024 on Disney+.

