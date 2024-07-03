What If Season 3 gets shocking update from Marvel boss

Fans of Marvel’s What If…? animated series got a surprise update on the show, as it seems the acclaimed animated story will end after Season 3.

What If…? has been a quiet fan-favorite series at Marvel. Inspired by the long-running comics of the same name, the show follows Uatu the Watcher as he reveals the bizarre worlds throughout the Marvel Multiverse.

Fans have been quietly waiting for news on What If…? Season 3, and finally got it when Brad Winderbaum, head of Marvel Streaming, Television, and Animation, appeared on the latest episode of the Official Marvel Podcast.

Winderbaum offered a few brief updates on shows like Eyes of Wakanda and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Then, he dropped something of a bombshell about What If…?: the upcoming third season will be its last.

Article continues after ad

(Conversation starts at 5:54)

“It feels like the completion of a trilogy,” WInderbaum explained. “It takes us to places that you’d never expect. It goes beyond the first two seasons and its exploration of the multiverse, and it pulls in characters that are very unexpected. It has, what I think, is an extremely moving and fulfilling culmination for Uatu the Watcher.”

Article continues after ad

What If…? Season 2 closed with a climactic showdown between Captain Carter and Strange Supreme, where Strange ultimately sacrificed himself to save the multiverse. The last moments of the season showed Captain Carter asking Uatu to show her the other worlds of the restored multiverse.

Article continues after ad

Whatever fate may come for What If…?, it seems unlikely that the MCU is done with Uatu. It already laid the groundwork for his appearance being a shorthand for an impending tragedy – using The Watcher’s silhouette to let fans know something big was coming before X-Men ’97’s Genosha massacre.

Marvel has also expanded its What If…? branding in recent years. This includes the recently released VR game What If…? An Immersive Story, which stars Uatu, Wong, and a new MCU Nova.

What If..? Season 3 does not currently have a release date. However, Winderbaum indicated in a May 2024 interview with Comic Book that Season 3 would likely be the next released animated project from Marvel.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While you wait for the next season of What If…?, read up on why one Daredevil star can’t appear in MCU films, or the MCU meeting that inspired Deadpool 3’s joke about drug use. You can also read about the 2024 superhero movies and TV shows coming and new movies streaming this month.