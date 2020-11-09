 Mandalorian chapter 11 teases “unexpected allies” - who could they be? - Dexerto
Mandalorian chapter 11 teases “unexpected allies” – who could they be?

Published: 9/Nov/2020 13:02

by Daniel Megarry
Mandalorian on Disney Plus
Disney

Star Wars The Mandalorian

A synopsis for Chapter 11 of The Mandalorian has teased that Din Djarin will be joined by “unexpected allies”, leaving viewers guessing who they might be.

The Mandalorian returned for Season 2 on Disney+ in October this year, after the show’s first season proved to be a hit for streaming service. We’re only two episodes in, but fans are already heavily speculating what will happen before the season comes to an end in December.

Over the last few months, a number of famous Star Wars characters have been either rumored or confirmed to appear in the new season. Now, a synopsis for upcoming Season 2, Episode 3 has appeared to suggest we’ll be meeting one of them very soon.

The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda in episode 2
Disney/Lucasfilm
The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda in ‘The Passenger’

As spotted by eagle-eyed Star Wars fans on Reddit, the (admittedly very brief) synopsis for the episode reads: “The Mandalorian braves high seas and meets unexpected allies.”

Of course, the most exciting part of that description is the fact that Mando will be joined by “unexpected” allies. While fans have a few ideas of who those allies could be, we’ve got a strong feeling one of them will be WWE superstar Sasha Banks’ character.

Who is Sasha Banks playing on The Mandalorian?

It’s still unknown who Banks is playing in The Mandalorian, but her appearance as a mysterious onlooker in the trailer for Season 2 left many excited to find out what role she would play in the show’s future.

One of the most popular theories right now is that Banks is playing Sabine Wren, a Mandalorian from the animated series Star Wars Rebels who once possessed the Darksaber.

The character’s live-action debut would certainly be a fan-pleasing moment, so we wouldn’t be surprised if this happens.

Sasha Banks in The Mandalorian Season 2
Disney
Could Sasha Banks be playing Sabine Wren in The Mandalorian?

Other suggestions from fans include Katee Sackhoff appearing as Bo-Katan Kryze, Rosario Dawson making her debut as Ahsoka Tano, or more screen time for fellow Mandalorian Boba Fett, who made a surprise return this season.

Fortunately, we don’t have too long to wait to find out which “unexpected allies” will appear on the show, as The Mandalorian season 2 episode 3 will be available to stream on Disney+ from Friday, October 13.

7 things Marvel’s WandaVision needs to make fans happy

Published: 8/Nov/2020 20:34 Updated: 9/Nov/2020 11:23

by Emma Soteriou
Concept art for WandaVision
Marvel

Marvel WandaVision

With Kat Dennings recently revealing more about her part in WandaVision, and other rumors circulating about what to expect from the Disney Plus show, we’ve put together seven things fans hope or can expect to see in the series.

WandaVision has been described as a sitcom by some and a ‘full-on action movie’ by others, but what do fans want to see from the show?

Here’s some of the things Marvel needs to get right to impress superhero fans everywhere – from the return of fan-favorite characters to the introduction of popular storylines from the comics.

Quicksilver in Avengers Age of Ultron
Marvel
Quicksilver in Avengers: Age of Ultron

Quicksilver’s return

He had his first appearance in Avengers: Age of Ultron back in 2015, which also happened to be his last, but if there is one person people want to see return, it’s Pietro.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson could reprise the role, or the introduction of Evan Peters’ version in the MCU could be another option. Either way, seeing the twins reunited would definitely make fans happy.

Though nothing is confirmed, a merchandise leak has hinted at his return in the series.

Wanda in Captain America Winter Soldier post credit scene
Marvel
Wanda in the credits scene of Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Scarlet Witch origin

The big question on fans’ mind is whether Wanda will be revealed as a mutant in WandaVision, much like she was in the comics.

Both she and her brother were established as experiments by Hydra in the MCU, with a first glimpse of them appearing in the credits scene of Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

However, this wasn’t the original story for the pair and looks likely to change over the next phase.

In a new book titled The Wakanda Files, there are hints from Shuri’s research that show the original Hydra idea may be retconned altogether, in favor of her being a mutant.

House of M in WandaVision
Marvel
A House of M clue in the WandaVision trailer

House of M

The House of M series of comics was very popular with fans, with the eight-issue saga focusing on Wanda creating her own reality which, at one point, replaces Earth-616.

A lot of clues in the trailers point to this being a big part of the show, for example, the ‘Maison de Mepris’ label in the image above, which translates as ‘House of Contempt’.

After losing Vision in Infinity War, it’s likely to be this that triggers Wanda’s creation of the perfect life instead, with her devastation hitting post-Endgame.

Wanda and Vision with twins
Marvel
Wanda and Vision with their twins

Wanda’s twins

Of course, Wanda and Vision are unable to have children naturally, but from the trailers shared, it’s clear to see that the pair have their hands full with twins – William and Thomas.

This ties in with the House of M idea, as mentioned above, but could also show them in different phases of their lives as Wiccan and Speed.

The children are likely to be an integral part of what’s to come in the MCU, with a Young Avengers movie rumored to be on the way.

WandaVision hallloween
Marvel
Wanda dressed for Halloween on the show

Comic book Wanda

Trailers have given a glimpse of both Wanda and Vision dressed as comic versions of themselves for Halloween.

With this already building excitement among fans, more nods to the comics would definitely go down well, especially as most inspiration will be drawn from the House of M.

Marvel's Vision
Marvel
Is this the last of Vision?

Vision’s return for good

She’s already proved she’s a force to be reckoned with, especially when facing Thanos in Endgame, but can Wanda get Vision back for good?

Some fans think that she could have made a deal with a demon, Mephisto, who appears in the comics, to get Vision back and have an attempt at a normal life.

Though this is just a theory, there are other ways she could get him back too, with her strength as a witch yet to be defined in the MCU.

Marvel's Doctor Strange
Marvel
How will Wanda and Doctor Strange meet?

Doctor Strange cameo

It’s no secret that both Wanda and Doctor Strange’s stories are set to cross over in a big way for Doctor Strange: The Multiverse of Madness, so why not bring him in before then?

Wanda’s moments of turmoil could reach a peak by the end of the series, with Doctor Strange stepping in to stop her from doing anything else.

The addition of other characters, including Captain Marvel’s Monica Rambeau and Thor’s Darcy Lewis, suggests the witch will be tackling a lot of different challenges in this upcoming series, introducing a whole new side to the MCU as we know it.

WandaVision is expected to be released on Disney Plus by the end of 2020.