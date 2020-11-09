Mandalorian chapter 11 teases “unexpected allies” - who could they be? - Dexerto

With Kat Dennings recently revealing more about her part in WandaVision, and other rumors circulating about what to expect from the Disney Plus show, we’ve put together seven things fans hope or can expect to see in the series.

WandaVision has been described as a sitcom by some and a ‘full-on action movie’ by others, but what do fans want to see from the show?

Here’s some of the things Marvel needs to get right to impress superhero fans everywhere – from the return of fan-favorite characters to the introduction of popular storylines from the comics.

Quicksilver’s return

He had his first appearance in Avengers: Age of Ultron back in 2015, which also happened to be his last, but if there is one person people want to see return, it’s Pietro.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson could reprise the role, or the introduction of Evan Peters’ version in the MCU could be another option. Either way, seeing the twins reunited would definitely make fans happy.

Though nothing is confirmed, a merchandise leak has hinted at his return in the series.

ECCC 2021 Wandavision 2pk: Vision & Quicksilver

Rumors of Quicksilver showing up might just be true

Will only announce this pop for now until maybe next year

Nothing confirmed yet until funko announces it#serlent #serlentpops #serlentnews #eccc #wandavision #quicksilver #vision pic.twitter.com/peARknZcIW — Serlent Pops (@Serlentpops) November 1, 2020

Scarlet Witch origin

The big question on fans’ mind is whether Wanda will be revealed as a mutant in WandaVision, much like she was in the comics.

Both she and her brother were established as experiments by Hydra in the MCU, with a first glimpse of them appearing in the credits scene of Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

However, this wasn’t the original story for the pair and looks likely to change over the next phase.

In a new book titled The Wakanda Files, there are hints from Shuri’s research that show the original Hydra idea may be retconned altogether, in favor of her being a mutant.

House of M

The House of M series of comics was very popular with fans, with the eight-issue saga focusing on Wanda creating her own reality which, at one point, replaces Earth-616.

A lot of clues in the trailers point to this being a big part of the show, for example, the ‘Maison de Mepris’ label in the image above, which translates as ‘House of Contempt’.

After losing Vision in Infinity War, it’s likely to be this that triggers Wanda’s creation of the perfect life instead, with her devastation hitting post-Endgame.

Wanda’s twins

Of course, Wanda and Vision are unable to have children naturally, but from the trailers shared, it’s clear to see that the pair have their hands full with twins – William and Thomas.

This ties in with the House of M idea, as mentioned above, but could also show them in different phases of their lives as Wiccan and Speed.

The children are likely to be an integral part of what’s to come in the MCU, with a Young Avengers movie rumored to be on the way.

Comic book Wanda

Trailers have given a glimpse of both Wanda and Vision dressed as comic versions of themselves for Halloween.

With this already building excitement among fans, more nods to the comics would definitely go down well, especially as most inspiration will be drawn from the House of M.

Vision’s return for good

She’s already proved she’s a force to be reckoned with, especially when facing Thanos in Endgame, but can Wanda get Vision back for good?

Some fans think that she could have made a deal with a demon, Mephisto, who appears in the comics, to get Vision back and have an attempt at a normal life.

Though this is just a theory, there are other ways she could get him back too, with her strength as a witch yet to be defined in the MCU.

Doctor Strange cameo

It’s no secret that both Wanda and Doctor Strange’s stories are set to cross over in a big way for Doctor Strange: The Multiverse of Madness, so why not bring him in before then?

Wanda’s moments of turmoil could reach a peak by the end of the series, with Doctor Strange stepping in to stop her from doing anything else.

The addition of other characters, including Captain Marvel’s Monica Rambeau and Thor’s Darcy Lewis, suggests the witch will be tackling a lot of different challenges in this upcoming series, introducing a whole new side to the MCU as we know it.

WandaVision is expected to be released on Disney Plus by the end of 2020.