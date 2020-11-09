Mandalorian chapter 11 teases “unexpected allies” - who could they be? - Dexerto

A synopsis for Chapter 11 of The Mandalorian has teased that Din Djarin will be joined by “unexpected allies”, leaving viewers guessing who they might be.
The Mandalorian returned for Season 2 on Disney+ in October this year, after the show’s first season proved to be a hit for streaming service. We’re only two episodes in, but fans are already heavily speculating what will happen before the season comes to an end in December.
Over the last few months, a number of famous Star Wars characters have been either rumored or confirmed to appear in the new season. Now, a synopsis for upcoming Season 2, Episode 3 has appeared to suggest we’ll be meeting one of them very soon.
The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda in ‘The Passenger’
As spotted by eagle-eyed Star Wars fans on Reddit, the (admittedly very brief) synopsis for the episode reads: “The Mandalorian braves high seas and meets unexpected allies.”
Of course, the most exciting part of that description is the fact that Mando will be joined by “unexpected” allies. While fans have a few ideas of who those allies could be, we’ve got a strong feeling one of them will be WWE superstar Sasha Banks’ character.
Who is Sasha Banks playing on The Mandalorian?
It’s still unknown who Banks is playing in The Mandalorian, but her appearance as a mysterious onlooker in the trailer for Season 2 left many excited to find out what role she would play in the show’s future.
One of the most popular theories right now is that Banks is playing Sabine Wren, a Mandalorian from the animated series Star Wars Rebels who once possessed the Darksaber.
The character’s live-action debut would certainly be a fan-pleasing moment, so we wouldn’t be surprised if this happens.
Could Sasha Banks be playing Sabine Wren in The Mandalorian?
Other suggestions from fans include Katee Sackhoff appearing as Bo-Katan Kryze, Rosario Dawson making her debut as Ahsoka Tano, or more screen time for fellow Mandalorian Boba Fett, who made a surprise return this season.
Fortunately, we don’t have too long to wait to find out which “unexpected allies” will appear on the show, as The Mandalorian season 2 episode 3 will be available to stream on Disney+ from Friday, October 13.
With Kat Dennings recently revealing more about her part in WandaVision, and other rumors circulating about what to expect from the Disney Plus show, we’ve put together seven things fans hope or can expect to see in the series.
WandaVision has been described as a sitcom by some and a ‘full-on action movie’ by others, but what do fans want to see from the show?
Here’s some of the things Marvel needs to get right to impress superhero fans everywhere – from the return of fan-favorite characters to the introduction of popular storylines from the comics.
Quicksilver in Avengers: Age of Ultron
Quicksilver’s return
He had his first appearance in Avengers: Age of Ultron back in 2015, which also happened to be his last, but if there is one person people want to see return, it’s Pietro.
The addition of other characters, including Captain Marvel’s Monica Rambeau and Thor’s Darcy Lewis, suggests the witch will be tackling a lot of different challenges in this upcoming series, introducing a whole new side to the MCU as we know it.
WandaVision is expected to be released on Disney Plus by the end of 2020.