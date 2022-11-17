Man of Steel 2: Amy Adams may not return as Lois Lane

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

Amy Adams may not return as Lois Lane for Man of Steel 2 alongside Henry Cavill – it all depends on whether she gets a call, the actress says.

Adams made her debut as Lane, The Daily Planet’s top journalist and Superman’s iconic partner, in 2013’s Man of Steel. The movie followed her investigation into a Kryptonian ship and, subsequently, Clark Kent (Cavill), before they fell in love.

She’s reprised her role three times, returning in Batman v Superman, 2017’s disastrous Justice League, and Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the definitive director’s cut of the team-up movie.

With Cavill’s return as Superman confirmed, many fans have asked: will we see Adams back as Lois Lane? Her future is uncertain.

Man of Steel 2: Will Amy Adams return as Lois Lane?

In an interview with Variety on the red carpet for Disenchanted, Adams was asked about Cavill donning the red cape again, and whether that’s paved the way for her return as Lane.

“Isn’t it exciting? I’m thrilled for him. He’s such a wonderful Superman so I’m very excited for him,” she said.

As for her DCEU future, Adams added: “They haven’t spoken to me about it. If it’s me, great. If it’s somebody else, the role of Lois has been filled by so many wonderful actresses in the past so I’ll support whatever direction they go.”

In a 2020 interview with Empire, Adams said she’d be “open” to taking on the role again, but at that time, it seemed the studio was taking her character in another direction.

“I would totally be open to playing Lois but I think they’re moving in a different direction, from what I understand,” she said.

DC is now under the purview of James Gunn and Peter Safran, who are aiming to tell “the biggest story ever told” – only time will tell how much that story involves Lois Lane.

