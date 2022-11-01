Man of Steel 2: Henry Cavill wants inspiring Superman for sequel

Sam Comrie is a journalist based in South Yorkshire, UK. He has an MA in Multimedia Journalism and joined Dexerto in 2021 after producing content for NME and Red Bull Gaming. Sam writes about the latest gaming, TV & Movies and trending entertainment news. Whether it’s what’s happening in the world of Marvel, Star Wars or DC Comics, streamers such as Pokimane and Mizkif, or updates on Fortnite and Modern Warfare, Sam is on it. He loves playing the likes of Fortnite and Call of Duty and enjoys watching Peep Show, Succession and Michael Mann movies. Contact him here: [email protected]

Following his return to the DCEU and departure from The Witcher, Henry Cavill is looking to give Superman an overhaul, as he looks toward making the Man of Steel more inspiring in the future.

Henry Cavill’s absence from the DCEU has been heavily felt for years. Having donned the cape while filming Zack Snyder’s Justice League from 2016 to 2017, the blue boy scout’s future has been the fuel of debate ever since.

Now, after appearing in Black Adam and announcing his exit from The Witcher, Cavill has his sights set on a fresh vision for the iconic DC Comics character.

With James Gunn helming the path ahead for the DCEU, Superman’s future is getting brighter.

Henry Cavill outlines the “most important” aspects for his Superman in Man of Steel 2

Cavill has been making the press rounds recently ahead of Enola Holmes 2, and revealed to Screen Rant’s Adam Bentz that “there is so much in the way of conversations to be had. Obviously, I have a very close connection to the character.”

“There is something extraordinarily special about him; extraordinarily special about his capacity to give and to love,” continued Cavill.

Cavill added: “I don’t mean romantically; I mean his love for Earth and for the people who live here, and to make people feel powerful — to make people feel like Superman themselves.”

Warner Brothers Cavill’s last fully-fledged role as Superman was in Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

“I have plenty of desires for this, of course, which will be discussed more in time. But the most important thing, which I will be aiming for, is for the audience to leave the cinema and to feel like they can fly, to feel like they can protect, and to feel like they want to give to everyone else. That would be my goal,” Cavill added.

Furthermore, Cavill also elaborated on the Happy Sad Podcast that “I’m so excited to tell a story with an enormously joyful Superman.”

When Cavill does return in a Man of Steel sequel, we’ll no doubt experience the rise of a far different Superman seen in Zack Snyder’s interpretation. For more on Man of Steel 2, click here.