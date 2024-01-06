What is the “that’s not my daughter” trailer? Untitled horror movie explained

Horror likes to mess with audiences expectations, and this new Neon horror movie is doing that in its own marketing.

The horror genre has often shined at unsettling its viewers. Take last year’s Skinamarink for instance – a horror film that relied on little to no jump scares, and yet left a lasting impact on its viewers through sheer atmosphere.

Now, a new horror flick – or at least, what appears to be a flick – is seemingly attempting to create a similar atmosphere purely through its marketing – and it’s working.

This upcoming horror movie from Neon – which doesn’t even have a title at this point, by the way – has begun giving frights through a single trailer, but what happens in it?

Neon promotes a new nameless horror movie

Neon, the independent film company responsible for unsettling movies such as 2019’s Oscar winner Parasite, 2023’s Infinity Pool and the most recent It Lives Inside, is upping the ante for one of their next horror releases.

A trailer has been shared by Bloody Disgusting Horror, except it’s not your classic trailer. Instead, over an increasingly loud score, the camera zooms in on a flickering family photo. We hear panicked whispers come from a man on a 9-1-1 call, as he claims “That’s not my daughter.”

Check it out below: